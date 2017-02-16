FLASH NEWS PM Modi wishes Edapadi K.Palanisamy on becoming the CM of TN Lashkar terrorist convicted in 2005 Delhi serial blasts which killed over 60 people Edappadi Palaniswami takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Our government will open free coaching centres for youth in every city of UP: Rahul Gandhi in Sitapur

Breaking News


PM Modi wishes Edapadi K.Palanisamy on becoming the CM of TN

Covai Post Network
February 16, 2017
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS