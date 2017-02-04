FLASH NEWS Punjab has recorded 12% voter turnout till 10:30 am SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Punjab has recorded 12% voter turnout till 10:30 am

February 4, 2017
