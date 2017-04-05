FLASH NEWS All India Shia personal law board likely to pass resolution banning triple talaq. Fatwa against cow slaughter expected to be passed 4th violation within 48 hours; heavy shelling by Pakistan along LoC in Poonch, J&K Sensex tops 30,000-mark, Nifty at new high of 9,264.95 in opening trade Aircel-Maxis deal: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram says due process was followed, there was no wrongdoing In a major offensive against drug mafia in Punjab, the ED has provisionally attached assets worth Rs.61.61 crore of Jagjit Singh HC orders to waive loans of farmers received from cooperative banks ED attaches properties of former Chief Secretary of Chattisgarh Give us EVM for 72 hrs, will show how to rig it: Kejriwal Donald Trump pledges ‘full support’ to Putin over Russia metro attack reports Chennai High Court warns EC of ‘contempt of court’ if local body polls are not conducted before May 14th

Covai Post Network
April 5, 2017
