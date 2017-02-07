07 Feb, 2017, Edition - 574, Tuesday
Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian
Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports
Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports
Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports
I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed
Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report
Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health
Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health
Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale
Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports
Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports
Covai Post Network
February 7, 2017
Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian
Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports
Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports
Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports
