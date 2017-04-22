22 Apr, 2017, Edition - 648, Saturday
Careers
Download Android
IOS App
FLASH NEWS
Two leaves’ symbol alleged bribe case: TTV Dhinakaran appears before Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the case
Sulkhan Singh takes charge as new DGP of Uttar Pradesh
13 burnt to death during kerosene distribution at shop in MP
BCCI refuses to give discount on footage for Sachin’s biopic
Muslims don’t vote for us, but we gave them sanctity: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Pro-Kannada activists withdraw protest and call off bandh against Baahubali 2, reports
Andhra Pradesh sets up welfare board for transgenders
Action against schools forcing ‘costly’ books on kids: CBSE
Punjab govt cuts down VIP security including CM’s
Bihar power firm employees sacked over liquor in office
Menu
Coimbatore
National
International
Business
Education
Entertainment
Sports
Podcast
Classifieds
News Cache
Contact Us
Breaking News
Home
breakingnews
Sulkhan Singh takes charge as new DGP of Uttar Pradesh
Sulkhan Singh takes charge as new DGP of Uttar Pradesh
Covai Post Network
April 22, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Linkedin
Comments 0
Add A Comment
Latest
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked
*
Comment
Name
*
Email
*
LATEST NEWS
Two leaves’ symbol alleged bribe case: TTV Dhinakaran appears before Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with the case
13 burnt to death during kerosene distribution at shop in MP
BCCI refuses to give discount on footage for Sachin’s biopic
Muslims don’t vote for us, but we gave them sanctity: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Columns
You and I are all astronauts
Dream physique can turn into nightmare
View More
Around The Web
US to honour ‘dumb’ Australia migrant deal
US official: With eye on North Korea, China puts bombers on ‘high alert’
View More
Kitchen Corner
Ammamma’s Adupangarai – Neer More (Flavoured buttermilk)
Recipe of Fried Turnip Cake with Vegetables
View More
Health & Lifestyle
7 Super-Gross Things That Happen When You Don’t Change Out of Your Gym Clothes
6 asanas for a healthy body and mind that should be a part of your New Year resolution
View More