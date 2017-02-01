01 Feb, 2017, Edition - 568, Wednesday
15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley
Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley
Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley
Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley
No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley
Propose to limit cash exp for revenue and capital exp to Rs 10,000: Arun Jaitley
Basic customs duty on LNG to be reduced from 5% to 2.5%: Arun Jaitley
Tax rate for companies with an annual turnover up to 50 crores to be reduced to 25%, to strengthen MSME sector: Arun Jaitley
24 lakh people show income above Rs 10 lakh. 1.7 crore people file returns out of 4.2 crore salaried people : Jaitley
We will end the year with a higher growth rate of 17% for second year in a row: Arun Jaitley
February 1, 2017
