FLASH NEWS Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after suffering a heart attack Swaraj denies taking Tharoor’s help for Jadhav statement Pakistan might have already killed Kulbhushan Jadhav: BJP MP ATMs running 30% short of cash 5 months after demonetisation 137 police personnel for every 1 lakh people in India: Govt Scientists to drill through world’s highest glacier DD beat Pune to register IPL 2017’s biggest win by runs Juventus thrash Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League Three explosions hit German football team Dortmund’s bus late Tuesday ahead of a Champions League clash Tamil actor Dhanush opposes the plea for DNA test made by Madurai couple who claim Dhanush is their son

Swaraj denies taking Tharoor’s help for Jadhav statement

April 12, 2017
