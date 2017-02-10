FLASH NEWS EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions O Panneerselvam meets supporters at his residence in Chennai (ANI) VK Sasikala reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu governor meets Panneerselvam, to meet Sasikala soon O Pannerselvam leaves for the airport to receive Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao We will make Veda Nilayam into a memorial for Amma: Panneerselvam OPS to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5pm and Sasikala at 7:30pm today Sasikala has taken over the party and the govt just to make it a property of one family: Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

Covai Post Network
February 10, 2017
