08 Feb, 2017, Edition - 575, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS
Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai tomorrow afternoon: ANI
DMK never supported O Panneerselvam, extended support to only certain issues of government, says MK Stalin
130 AIADMK MLAs being taken to undisclosed location until the time Governor returns; If President agrees, AIADMK MLAs will be flown to Delhi
Weekly cash withdrawal limit increased to ₹50,000 from ₹24,000, with effect from February 20
Sasikala sacks AIADMK IT wing Secretary G Ramachandran
RBI lowers GDP growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.9%; expects rebound to 7.4% next year.
AIADMK MLAs and MPs who support Sasikala could come to Delhi to meet President, reports
For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala
Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala
AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC
Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai tomorrow afternoon: ANI
Covai Post Network
February 8, 2017
