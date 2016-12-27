FLASH NEWS IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati I was under house arrest by CRPF. I’ll hand over to you the panchanama papers what I-T Dept has found in my house: Ex-TN chief secy Manipur govt not clearing blockade for political gains: BJP National Secretary Ram Madhav

Breaking News


Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne

Covai Post Network
December 27, 2016
Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS