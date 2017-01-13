FLASH NEWS TN Govt declares Jan 17th as Govt Holiday to celebrate MGR’s 100th birth anniversary Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova lose Sydney International final US Vice Prez Biden awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom Delhi declared free of bird flu after three months Amla becomes 8th batsman to score century in 100th Test Srinagar: Massive fire on Court road, near Lal Chowk. Several shops, 2 banks gutted in the fire. 18 fire tenders on spot

Breaking News


TN Govt declares Jan 17th as Govt Holiday to celebrate MGR’s 100th birth anniversary

Covai Post Network
January 13, 2017
LATEST NEWS