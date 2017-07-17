17 Jul 2017, Edition - 734, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • Venkaiah Naidu declared NDA’s candidate for Vice President
  • 98-99% voter turnout recorded in Presidential elections
  • Neelam Sanjiva Reddy is the only President of India elected without contest till now
  • CBSE planning 10, 12 exams on same dates in different shifts
  • Petition to challenge domicile rules for medical seats in SC
  • Defamation plea against Kapil Mishra to be heard on July 28
  • 30,000 students plant saplings in NDMC’s green drive
  • 39 abducted Indians in Iraq may be in jail: Sushma Swaraj
  • Go, meet voters: Amit Shah to Delhi BJP leaders
  • Air India Express flight skids off runway
Breaking News

Venkaiah Naidu declared NDA’s candidate for Vice President

Covai Post Network
July 17, 2017

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

A smile means much for the forlorn
May 05, 2017

It was at one of the amusement parks near here that I first noticed the melancholic look on a quadragenarian woman operating one of the fun rides......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – I
May 05, 2017

Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

37 Healthiest Foods for Women
May 05, 2017

If you ask us, a balanced diet, and not diamonds, are a woman's best friend. Whether it is at home or at work, working round the clock can be exhausting. We know that the nutrition...

Read More