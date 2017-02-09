FLASH NEWS VK Sasikala leaves for Jayalalithaa memorial, will meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao shortly AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu governor meets Panneerselvam, to meet Sasikala soon O Pannerselvam leaves for the airport to receive Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao We will make Veda Nilayam into a memorial for Amma: Panneerselvam OPS to meet TN Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5pm and Sasikala at 7:30pm today Sasikala has taken over the party and the govt just to make it a property of one family: Panneerselvam OPS meets Chief Secy and Tamil Nadu DGP at his residence to strategize for meeting with Governor, reports AIADMK MLAs to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao at 5 pm in Chennai, reports O. Panneerselvam likely to issue transfer order of Chennai Commissioner S. George, reports Tamil Nadu Govt revokes suspension of Former TN Chief Secretary Gnanadesikan and Adul Anand IAS, reports

February 9, 2017
