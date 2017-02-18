FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

February 18, 2017
