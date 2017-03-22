FLASH NEWS Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January CM Yogi Adityanath clears 20 acres of land for Ramayana museum in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara climbs four places to be No 2 in ICC Test batsmen’s rankings behind Steve Smith

Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows

March 22, 2017
