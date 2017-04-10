FLASH NEWS Bill Gates invests in self-driving drone technology startup UP makes Aadhaar mandatory for taking board exams from 2018 India’s population has overtaken China’s: Chinese demographer Russian helicopters’ ‘Make in India’ cost 250% of original Melania swats away Donald Trump’s hand on red carpet Scotland beat SL, register 1st ever win over Test nation Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand fast bowling coach for team Triple H hints at surprise for Mumbai Indians post IPL win Travel time to Delhi Airport the highest in India India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa: PM Modi in Gujarat

7th Pay Commission: Committee on allowances to submit its final report this week

April 10, 2017

A high-level committee headed by finance secretary Ashok Lavasa will submit its final report on payment of allowances to 47 lakh central government employees, to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley this week.

The committee, which was asked to examine the 7th Pay Commission recommendation for abolition of 53 allowances out of a total of 196 and subsuming another 36 into larger existing ones, held a conclusive meeting on April 6, as per sources familiar with the matter.

The committee, at its previous meeting on March 28, had sought comments from the ministries of defence, railways and posts on treatment of 14 allowances. These allowances include accidental allowance, outstation detention allowance, trip allowance, and ghat allowance.

The Lavasa Committee was constituted in June last year after the government implemented the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission. The Pay Commission had recommended abolition of or subsuming of allowances like acting, assisting cashier, cycle, condiment, flying squad, haircutting, rajbhasha, rajdhani, robe, shoe, shorthand, soap, spectacle, uniform, vigilance and washing.

Out of a total of 196 allowances, it had recommended abolition of 53 and subsuming of another 36 into larger existing ones.

