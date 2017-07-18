A da Vinci Surgical Robot to Wheel into Indore

Surgeons to witness benefits of New technology

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India

Robotic Surgery has made its mark in the top Indian cities. The precision and accuracy of this form of surgery has been helping surgeons achieve superior patient outcomes. It is Indore’s turn now as a da Vinci Surgical Robot is set to wheel into Central India this week.

After adding nearly 25 da Vinci Surgical robots in Indian hospitals in the past year alone, the distributor, Vattikuti Technologies, has drawn up an ambitious expansion plan to familiarise surgeons and hospitals administrators with computer-assisted surgeries that can vanquish various forms of cancers commonly seen in Urology, Gynaecology, Thoracic, Gastroenterology and Head & Neck area.

As part of a road-show the da Vinci Roving Robot will be available to touch and feel, visualise and move its arms and listen to an experienced robotic surgeon spell out the myriad benefits that a da Vinci robot offers—surgery that is more effective, less invasive and easier on patients and their families.

The roving robot, that simulates an operating room setting will be available to surgeons of Indore and neighbouring towns at Medanta Hospital (on July 17 and 18), CHL Hospital (on July 19 and 20) and Chotiram Hospital (on July 21 and 22) in the city to acquaint themselves of its immense capabilities.

The expansion plan could not have come at a better time as the spread of cancer is relentless across India. According to the National Cancer Registry, there are 15 lakh new cancer cases every year, a prevalence of over 30 lakh cancer cases at any point of time and over 680,000 deaths a year. Although early detection saves lives, just one in eight Indians call on a doctor in the early stages.

Only one in every three reported cases is treated for cancer. The reason: non-availability of cancer detection and treatment in non-urban areas from where nearly 76 per cent of cancer patients come from.

To spread the use of Surgical Robots in non-metro locations, Vattikuti Technologies, Intuitive Surgical Inc. USA and Vattikuti Foundation will showcase the technology to surgeons and hospital administrators by mounting the machine on a mobile vehicle in 20 mid-sized cities across the country.

“The da Vinci Surgical Robot helps surgeons perform minimally-invasive surgeries more precisely using 3D high-definition vision. Tiny instruments, that bend and rotate far greater than the human hand, help remove cancerous tissue, while retaining healthy tissue. This enables superior outcome, quick recovery and therefore reduced hospital stays,” says Gopal Chakravarthy, CEO, Vattikuti Technologies.

The demonstration of da Vinci Surgical System will be followed by an interactive presentation by accomplished robotic surgeons on how the robotic machine helps surgeons make smaller incisions and helps patients have less blood loss, less pain and a faster recovery time.

“The da Vinci Surgical System enables surgeons to operate minimally invasively through a few small incisions. Every single movement of a surgical robot is a translation of the surgeon’s hand movements. The advanced technology of a da Vinci allows surgeons to operate with enhanced vision, precision and control,” says Dr. Gagan Gautam, Head of Urologic Oncology & Robotic Surgery, Max Institute of Cancer Care, New Delhi.

Vattikuti Technologies is the exclusive marketing and clinical support partner of Surgical Robot makers Intuitive Surgical Inc., USA. To ensure affordability of robotic surgery for cancer patients from hospitals in non-metro locations, Vattikuti Technologies and Intuitive Surgical will offer hospitals the da Vinci Robot along with instruments required for the next three years at a special price point.

“India has a pool of 275 surgeons trained to use a Surgical Robot who are willing to give their best to the patients as also to expand the pool of surgeons by training them,” says Mr. Chakravarthy.

Mohak Hospital in Indore has been using a da Vinci Surgical Robot especially in bariatric surgeries.

The Roving Robot will travel to Bhopal and Raipur later this month.

The Vattikuti Technologies and Vattikuti Foundation have helped expand Robotic Surgery to 51 da Vinci Robot installations in 20 cities in the past 6 years.

About Vattikuti Technologies

Vattikuti Technologies has been making available da Vinci® Robotic Surgery System from Intuitive Surgical Inc., USA. The da Vinci Surgery is considered as the Gold standard in minimally invasive surgery.

In 2016, over 750,000 procedures were performed worldwide using over 4000 da Vinci robotic surgical systems world-wide. The da Vinci system has brought about a paradigm shift by making it possible to have almost all complex procedures done with minimal access. Over 4 million da Vinci procedures have been carried out so far.

Since 2011 Vattikuti Technologies has partnered with several hospitals in drawing a roadmap for success of the robotic program as well as supporting training of surgeons besides ensuring high uptime for the system through its trained clinical support and service team.

Large corporate hospitals such as Apollo, Aster, Fortis, HCG, Max, Medanta; Government hospitals such as AIIMS, Army Research & Referral Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute, JIPMER, PGI, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology; and Trust hospitals such as Tata Memorial, Mumbai, Amrita Institute, Kochi, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute are using the da Vinci Surgical Robots.