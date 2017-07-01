01 Jul 2017, Edition - 718, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
A Real Estate Startup Awarded as “Real Estate Tech Broker of the Year” Builds Intelligence Based Personalized Recommendation System for its Customers

July 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

New Delhi, Delhi, India

zVesta is the real estate marketplace dedicated to empowering consumers with data, inspiration and knowledge around the place and connecting them with the best local professionals who can help proving value added services. zVesta aims to organize unorganized real estate industry and provide standard ERP to the builders, developers and to the consumers. The company came into operation in April, 2015. It is intelligence based personalized recommendation system with predictive and forecasting model for buy, sale or rent, identification of hot locations and its amenities. The company has also come up with an algorithm development and integration into webpage long with sentiment analysis for opportunities in reality business.

The company with a vision to drive transparency in real estate by building living index for homes has already succeeded in having 176+ Builders, 656 Projects and a User base of 2302.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajan Danng, Founder and MD, zVesta said, “Indian real estate will witness a paradigm shift with Digitization, artificial intelligence, big data, new construction methods, augmented reality will all become a new reality. Under RERA rules, builders and real estate agents have been given three months to register their projects with the regulator or face penalty. Transparency would form the foundation for new Realty in India. zVesta embarks this vision to share the ratings and recommendations of realty with the consumers to empower them to the right decision to buy Homes. Recently zVesta has been acknowledged by Quikr and Realty Fact as “The tech Broker of the year” in March 2017. I am happy to acknowledge all the zVesta team for driving this vision for the community of India.”

