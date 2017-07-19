ADTRAN and Deutsche Telekom Look to Ultra Broadband Evolution to Advance the Gigabit Society

Lab trials proving latest G.fast innovations, 212Mhz and cDTA, will accelerate deployment of ultra-fast and gigabit broadband services

Darmstadt, Germany

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced the start of lab testing of the latest innovations in the G.fast standard, 212MHz and coordinated dynamic time allocation (cDTA) together with Deutsche Telekom (DT). DT is evaluating these ultra-broadband technologies using Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) deployment models allowing the use of existing cable infrastructure within the home. This will allow the rapid deployment of ultra-fast and gigabit broadband services with minimal disruption. The low cost per subscriber connection pays directly into achieving European Commission’s Gigabit Society goals.

ADTRAN demonstrated the new 212MHz G.fast standard, which doubles the usable spectrum. This doubling of the usable spectrum allows service providers to deliver gigabit rates over a single copper pair, enabling robust fibre-like service delivery all the way to the customer premise. In contrast to cable systems, the bandwidth of G.fast is dedicated and available for each customer. The tests, leveraging the first commercially available 212MHz DPU also demonstrated the second phase of DTA. cDTA, like the earlier iDTA feature, improves G.fast upstream performance by four to five times by dynamically balancing upstream and downstream capacity to match residential traffic patterns in real-time. cDTA also expands the applicability of this feature to existing phone wiring, thus covering nearly all residential and commercial premises.

“Operators in highly competitive, dense urban or urban environments are challenged to extend gigabit services due to the time and cost that can be associated with pure play FTTH techniques,” said Jay Wilson, senior vice president at ADTRAN. “With G.fast innovation, operators, such as DT, can significantly accelerate Gigabit Society goals by launching gigabit services over their existing infrastructure dramatically reducing subscriber disruption.”

These two most recent G.fast advancements, 212MHz and cDTA, extract even greater overall performance from an operator’s existing assets, and in many scenarios, eliminates the need for full FTTH for years. For the first time, these G.fast innovations enable service providers to more rapidly and cost-effectively extend symmetric gigabit services and expand ultra-fast broadband to the wider market.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN’s products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com.

About DT

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 165 million mobile customers, 28,5 million fixed-network lines, and 18,5 million broadband lines. Deutsche Telekom provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. More information are available on https://www.telekom.com/en.