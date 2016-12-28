Air India New Year sale: Get all inclusive tickets at only Rs 849

In a bid to woo customers during the holiday season, Air India is offering New Year sale with one way tickets at only Rs 849.

The offer is applicable on one way fares only while tickets purchased under this offer are refundable.

Check out the details of the offer

Applicability: On one way journeys in Economy Class on select sectors and select flights within India operated by Air India / Alliance Air.

Flights: Air India (Including Domestic Leg of the International flights) and Alliance Air

Sale Period: 27th December 2016 to 31st December 2016 (both days inclusive).

Travel Period : 15th January 2017 to 30th April 2017. (both days inclusive). Travel to be completed during this period.