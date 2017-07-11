Amway Presents Attitude Shining Star Fashion Show in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Keerthi Bodagala , Niranjan Kumar Vaishnav and Dr. Vidya Hari Iyer were adjudged Attitude Shining Star, first and second runners up respectively

Actor Ashok Selvan, Bina Sujit, Editor-in-Chief, JFW and Andy, Costume Designer cum stylist and Choreographer presented the awards

Amway India, country’s largest Direct Selling Company organized a dazzling Fashion Show – ‘Attitude Shining Star’ in Chennai on 9th July 2017. Attitude is Amway’s entry-level premium brand, offering a range of skin care and cosmetic products specially created for the youth. The evening was a myriad display of colors and talent as the Amway direct sellers who are its Brand Ambassadors walked the ramp with style on sequences choreographed by Actor and Choreographer Raja Ranjan.

Building on the brand persona, the fashion show displayed youthfulness and vibrancy through its themes – ‘Funky and Fun’, ‘Beautiful and Bold’ and ‘Wedding and Ethnic Colors of Beauty’.

Ms. Keerthi Bodagala was crowned as Amway Shining Star on the criterion of his/her attire, attitude and talent; Dr. Vidya Hari Iyer and Niranjan Kumar Vaishnav were the runners up and were crowned as “Ms. Beautiful Smile And Mr. Handsome”.

The female contestants marked their presence by wearing vibrant Attitude colors, while the male contestants walked in their alluring style which spelled magnificence.

The jury panel included, Ashok Selvan, Tamil Actor, Bina Sujit, Editor-in-Chief, JFW and Andy, Costume Designer cum stylist and Choreographer

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Anisha Sharma, Category Head, Beauty & Personal Care, Amway India, said, “Every edition of the Attitude Fashion Show receives immense love and great response from our audience. The fashion show is the best way to showcase the brilliant talent that our direct sellers possess. Our Attitude range represents the vivacious and vibrant Indian youth and the products complement the Indian skin.”

Attitude is an entry level premium brand, targeted specifically at the Indian youth. The brand offers a range of skin care products and a range of bold color cosmetics for the youth. Its skincare portfolio has a variety of products like Cleanser, Toner, Moisturizer, Sunscreen Lotion, Face Wash, Face Masque, Hand and Body Cream, Foot Cream and the newly launched Be Bright range of products. At Amway, we believe that beauty is all about attitude!