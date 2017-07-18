Amway Presents Attitude Shining Star Fashion Show in Kolkata

Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Amway India, country’s largest Direct Selling Company organized a dazzling Fashion Show – ‘Attitude Shining Star’ in Kolkata on 15th July 2017. Attitude is Amway’s entry-level premium brand, offering a range of skin care and cosmetic products specially created for the youth. The evening was a myriad display of colors and talent as the Amway direct sellers who are its Brand Ambassadors walked the ramp with style on sequences choreographed by Choreographer Tejas Gandhi.

Building on the brand persona, the fashion show displayed youthfulness and vibrancy through its themes – ‘Traditional ’, ‘Sportswear’ and ‘Evening Gown’.

Meghanjani Palit (Contestant no. 14) was crowned as Attitude Shining Star on the criterion of her attire, attitude and talent; Rachiyata Agarwal (Contestant no. 6) and Manjuroni Dewan (Contestant no. 11) were announced the first and second runners up respectively.

Priyanka Agarwal (Contestant no. 14), Indrani Sadhukhan (Contestant no. 12) and Moumita Saha (Contestant no. 7), were crowned as winners of the sub-contests – “Best Smile”, “Beautiful Eyes” and “Beautiful Hair” respectively. The Attitude Shining Star Fashion Show also presented award to Manjuroni Dewan (Contestant no. 11) and Meghanjani Palit (Contestant no. 14) the categories of “Best Personality” and “Flawless Skin”.

The contestants marked their presence by wearing vibrant Attitude colors.

Agnimitra Paul, ace Fashion Designer adjudged the Attitude Shining Star Fashion Show and Abhishek Basu, renowned table player & music composer.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Anisha Sharma, Category Head, Beauty & Personal Care, Amway India said, “Every edition of the Attitude Fashion Show receives immense love and great response from our audience. The fashion show is the best way to showcase the brilliant talent that our direct sellers possess. Our Attitude range represents the vivacious and vibrant Indian youth and the products complement the Indian skin.”

Attitude is an entry level premium brand, targeted specifically at the Indian youth. The brand offers a range of skin care products and a range of bold color cosmetics for the youth. Its skincare portfolio has a variety of products like Cleanser, Toner, Moisturizer, Sunscreen Lotion, Face Wash, Face Masque, Hand and Body Cream, Foot Cream and the newly launched Be Bright range of products. At Amway, we believe that beauty is all about attitude!

