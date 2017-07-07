Andersen Tax Debuts in Africa

San Francisco, United States

Andersen Tax makes its debut in Africa as the former Partners of WTS ADEBIYI & Associates, a tax firm based in Nigeria, adopt the Andersen name. The firm, which joined as a collaborating firm in May of 2017, has locations in both Lagos and Abuja. This week they become a member firm of Andersen Global and will operate under the name Andersen Tax.

“The adoption of the Andersen name is the logical next step in our expansion efforts in this key African market. Nigeria’s demographics make it one of the fastest growing economies of any country in the world and it is considered to be the gateway to Middle and Western Africa. Our growth here is part of a larger strategy to increase our footprint in the region,” said Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz. “In addition, I have seen the dedication to premier client service that Olaleye and his team have demonstrated since they joined us a few months ago, and they truly embody the values that our organization represents.”

Under the name Andersen Tax, the firm will continue to provide tax and legal services for international, multinational and individual clients in Nigeria, West Africa and globally. Their areas of specialization include Tax Advisory & Regulatory Services, Transfer Pricing, Energy & Infrastructure, Consumer & Industrial Markets, Family Wealth and Private Clients, and Tax Adjudication/Litigation.

Lead Partner of Andersen Tax in Nigeria, Olaleye Adebiyi, added, “I look forward to further strengthening our connection with the Andersen team as our relationship becomes more formal. As a former Arthur Andersen professional, I appreciate the importance and impact of working with like-minded partners around the globe with whom we share a commitment to stewardship, transparency and providing seamless service internationally.”

Andersen Global is an international association of member firms with over 2,000 professionals and a presence in more than 64 locations worldwide.