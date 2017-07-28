Ashoka University and Life Lab Foundation Host Science Seminar on Higgs Boson Particle

Ashoka University and Life Lab Foundation bring to you a science event like no other wherein eminent scientists Dr. Mick Storr, an experimental physicist and the pioneer of CERN’s international teacher training programmes, and Dr. Archana Sharma, senior scientist in the CMS Experiment at CERN, will take students on a journey to learn about the origins of the universe, the world’s greatest experiment, and the Nobel Prize winning ‘God Particle’.

This event is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for high-school students and teachers to delve into the realm of High Energy Physics, learn about cutting edge research and gain access to advanced research facilities through a virtual visit. During this event, participants will gain a deeper understanding of modern scientific discoveries and their impact on the world.

Schedule

Friday, August 4, 2017

9:30 am – 1:30 pm

Talks:

A Gateway to Science, Technology & Innovation by Dr. Archana Sharma

The Big Bang Machine by Dr. Mick Storr

NCUI Auditorium, 3, Siri Institutional Area

August Kranti Marg

New Delhi, Delhi 110049

About the Scientists

Dr. Mick Storr was awarded a Ph.D. in Particle Physics from the University of Birmingham, UK. Dr. Storr is currently a retired member of personnel, CERN, Honorary Fellow of the UK universities of Birmingham and Brunel, Education Advisor to the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, Dubna, Russia, and a CERN user. Mr. Storr worked for 40 years as an experimental particle physicist, software engineer, and notably in the last 20 years in the field of education and outreach as member of the CERN Academic Training Committee and Head of the CERN Teacher Programmes and Visits Service.

Dr. Archana Sharma, a senior scientist at the CERN Laboratory in Geneva, Switzerland, is active in the field since 1989 mainly working on radiation detection and applications. With a degree in Nuclear Physics from BHU Varanasi, India, Particle Physics Ph.D. from Delhi University in 1989, and an “Instrumentation for High Energy Physics” D.Sc. from the University of Geneva in 1996 Dr. Sharma also earned an Executive MBA degree from the International University of Geneva in 2001. She has over 800 publications and many review articles and is an internationally recognized expert invited regularly for giving keynote speeches at global topical conferences, technological and outreach events. She is part of the Horizon 2020 new and emerging technologies program and well recognized as a science education strategist. Dr. Sharma is also the founder and mentor of Life Lab Foundation, the main objective of which is to enable knowledge exchange between schools, colleges, and global experts.

About Life Lab Foundation

Led by senior scientists from global institutions, Life Lab Foundation inspires the scientists and innovators of tomorrow by connecting them with the best and the latest in the world of science and technology.

Its goal is to educate students beyond the school curriculum to explore modern scientific research and its applications in the real world. Open to all curious young minds, its initiatives integrate hands-on science, creativity, technology, and engineering.

Website: http://lifelab.org.in/

About Ashoka University

Ashoka University is India’s first non-profit liberal arts university built on the model of collective public philanthropy. With a strong emphasis on multidisciplinary learning, development of 21st-century skills and leadership attributes, Ashoka is preparing students to be critical thinkers and ethical leaders in an increasingly complex world.The University introduces its Physics and Biology programs from academic session 2017

For further details about Ashoka University, please visit: www.ashoka.edu.in.