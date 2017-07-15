Bose Wins Global Supplier Award from Nissan for Automotive Innovation

Framingham, Mass., United States

Nissan Motor Corporation has selected Bose for a 2017 Global Supplier Award in the field of automotive innovation for creating the first-of-its-kind Bose® Personal® sound system in the all-new Nissan Micra.

Each year, Nissan recognizes quality, excellence, and innovation from its global network of suppliers. And Bose is just one of eight suppliers — among the thousands of companies working with Nissan — spotlighted this year as a key contributor to the auto maker’s efforts to increase product competitiveness through innovative offerings.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award from Nissan,” said Marc Mansell, vice president, Bose Automotive Systems. “We have a dedicated team of people who work very hard — obsessing over every detail — to create new technologies and products that people love. It’s what we strive for every day. So, it is tremendously rewarding to earn this kind of recognition.”

This is the second time in three years that Bose has been recognized by Nissan for supplier excellence. In 2015, Bose won a Global Quality Award for its contributions in the field of automotive electronics.

ABOUT THE BOSE PERSONAL SOUND SYSTEM

The award-winning Bose Personal system sets a new standard for small-car audio by delivering a superior, driver-focused listening experience inside the compact cabin of the fully re-designed Micra, which debuted in Europe in the spring of 2017.

Optimized for the driver’s seat — the only cabin position occupied 100 percent of the time — the Bose Personal system uses Bose UltraNearfield™ headrest speakers, combined with Bose PersonalSpace™ Virtual Audio Technology, to produce a wide sound field with musical clarity and depth that would otherwise require far more speakers. The Bose Personal system in the Micra has just six speakers in total, including the two in the driver’s seat headrest.

Bose has provided custom-engineered audio systems and technologies to Nissan vehicles for nearly 30 years. For more information about the Bose Personal system, visit BoseSmallVehicle.co.uk

ABOUT BOSE AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

In the early 1980s, Bose engineers created the world’s first factory-installed premium automotive sound systems. Unlike conventional or aftermarket automotive systems, Bose systems were designed and tuned for a specific vehicle — and changed the industry. Since then, Bose has developed proprietary speaker designs, advanced amplification and signal processing technologies, exclusiveanalysis and design tools, and technology for managing engine and powertrain sounds inside vehicles — all based on a heritage of research and engineering.

Today, Bose automotive sound systems are recognized globally as the industry benchmark for performance and customer satisfaction, validated by independent research rating Bose as the top choice among car consumers in multiple global regions. For more information, visit BoseAutomotive.com.

ABOUT BOSE CORPORATION

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research with one fundamental goal: to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

Bose Corporation is privately held. The company’s spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.