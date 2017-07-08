08 Jul 2017, Edition - 725, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Don’t want Centre’s interference in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  • FIR filed against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel for leading protests in Dakshin Kannada after an RSS worrker’s death
  • Congress is all set to unveil its Dalit outreach program keeping Mission 2019 in Bengaluru
  • On the 1st day of G-20 Summit in Hamburg, I had the opportunity to share my thoughts with fellow world leaders on several global issues: PM
  • 6 people thrashed by a mob in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar for carrying buffalo calves, vehicles vandalized. FIR registered against attackers
  • Mumbai chef killed by waiter over delay in preparing food
  • Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  • Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  • Vehicle in Amit Shah’s convoy hits cow in Odisha
  • Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
C.H. Robinson Selected as Official Partner for 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade

businesswireindia.com
July 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Taipei, Taiwan

C.H. Robinson, a global logistics provider, has been selected as an Official Partner for the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei. The company was selected due to its leading expertise in global air and ocean logistics services as well as its local presence in the region.

C.H. Robinson, as the event’s official partner, will provide facilitated delivery service for sports equipment and supplies in preparation of the event. This event, the second-largest athletic event in the world, is in its 29th year and will take place from August 19 to August 30, 2017.

This is the first time C.H. Robinson has supported the international sports event, propelling the company into the position of the region’s official global logistics provider. Overall, the event logistics will require an estimated 5,000 freight vehicles and 7,000 staff members to support the meticulous planning before, during, and after the event and the logistics needs that extend across five continents. As one of five official event partners, C.H. Robinson will take the lead for all logistics and transportation from North America, Canada, Latin America, Mexico, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

“We are very pleased and honored to serve as the official logistics service provider for 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade,” said Schnell Jeng, vice president of Asia Global Forwarding at C.H. Robinson. “Our dedicated team will provide international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and domestic trucking services to participating teams during the event. C.H. Robinson will support the logistics activities from beginning to end. Our passionate and professional employees will work to ensure the logistics of the event are seamless and efficient.”

