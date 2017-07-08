C.H. Robinson Selected as Official Partner for 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade

Taipei, Taiwan

C.H. Robinson, a global logistics provider, has been selected as an Official Partner for the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei. The company was selected due to its leading expertise in global air and ocean logistics services as well as its local presence in the region.

C.H. Robinson, as the event’s official partner, will provide facilitated delivery service for sports equipment and supplies in preparation of the event. This event, the second-largest athletic event in the world, is in its 29th year and will take place from August 19 to August 30, 2017.

This is the first time C.H. Robinson has supported the international sports event, propelling the company into the position of the region’s official global logistics provider. Overall, the event logistics will require an estimated 5,000 freight vehicles and 7,000 staff members to support the meticulous planning before, during, and after the event and the logistics needs that extend across five continents. As one of five official event partners, C.H. Robinson will take the lead for all logistics and transportation from North America, Canada, Latin America, Mexico, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

“We are very pleased and honored to serve as the official logistics service provider for 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade,” said Schnell Jeng, vice president of Asia Global Forwarding at C.H. Robinson. “Our dedicated team will provide international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and domestic trucking services to participating teams during the event. C.H. Robinson will support the logistics activities from beginning to end. Our passionate and professional employees will work to ensure the logistics of the event are seamless and efficient.”