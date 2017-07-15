Canadian Immigration: Ontario Releases List of Prioritized Occupation

Pune, Maharashtra, India

The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) has released a list of 15 prioritized occupations for the Human Capital Priorities stream. Candidates with experience in one of the prioritized occupations, which are in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, do not require a minimum of 400 CRS point to be eligible.

Summary

Human Capital Priorities is a stream of the OINP that is aligned with Express Entry.

Candidates with experience in prioritized ICT occupations do not need to have 400 CRS points to be eligible.

The OINP will continue to issue Notifications of Interest to candidates who meet the stream’s eligibility requirements.

Last week, the OINP announced that they would begin issuing targeted Notifications of Interest to candidates who qualify for the Human Capital Priorities stream and who have work experience in one of the specific occupations identified by the OINP.

Human Capital Priorities Stream

The Human Capital Priorities stream is an immigration program run by the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program. It’s aligned with Express Entry, so you need to be in the Express Entry pool to be eligible. You can’t apply directly to the program. Instead, the OINP searches the pool for Express Entry candidates who meet the stream’s eligibility requirements. When they identify an eligible candidate, the OINP issues them a Notification of Interest (NOI). You can only submit an application to the Human Capital Priorities stream after you receive a NOI.

Prioritized Occupations

For these occupations, the OINP has lowered the required minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score below 400 points.

What Immigration experts have to say?

"The OINP will also be continuing to issue Notifications of Interest to candidates who do not have experience in one of these occupations, but who meet the Human Capital Priorities stream eligibility criteria and have at least 400 CRS points", said Mr Maninder Arora, Director of Apex Visas.

About Apex Visas

