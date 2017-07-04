Casagrand Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Casagrand Builder Private limited, Chennai’s largest real estate developer today unveiled the evolution of its new brand identity.

Casagrand, an iconic brand name in Chennai underwent a comprehensive brand transformation to re-emphasise its belief of giving its customers a contemporary new age home with smart functional spaces. With the new logo, Casagrand believes in moving forward towards spreading prosperity and growth to all its stakeholders.

“We are very excited with our new identity. With a bold arrow head pointed in an upward, north-easterly direction for growth and prosperity. Emebedded in the logo is a door which symbolises the many opportunities that we will receive as we grow. Helping us set standards for the industry like we always have and symbolizes the growth of the company and progressive thinking abilities,” said Mr. Arun Kumar Founder and Managing Director, Casagrand.