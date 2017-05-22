03 Jun 2017, Edition - 690, Saturday
Business

Central government employees pay hike: 7th Pay Commission allowances to be discussed this week

businesstoday.in
May 22, 2017

The Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) is likely to convene for a meeting sometime this week to deliberate over and consolidate recommendations for increasing allowance for central government employees under Seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha will preside over the E-CoS meet, as per reports. Officials from Home Affairs, Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Railways, Personnel and Training and Post will also take part in the meeting.

Allowances to central government employees are still being paid at old rates, even though, Commission’s recommendations over salaries and pensions have already been implemented. The changes will be implemented with effect from January 1, 2016.

The 7th pay commission had proposed a total of 196 allowances; a Committee of Allowances was formed under the Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa to screen them. On April 24 this year, the Committee submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, recommending that 52 allowances suggested by the pay commission be entirely scraped and 36 of them be incorporated with other allowances instead of dealing with them separately.

The recommendations made by the Lavasa-led review committee regarding allowance structure are now with the E-CoS after consideration by Department of Expenditure. Following this the committee of secretaries will table the proposal for implementing the recommendations made by the 7th pay commission, complete with the suggestions from Committee of Allowances, will be presented before the Cabinet for approval.

Central government employees have been waiting since for an update on the allowances suggested by the 7th pay commission. It was rumored last week that some union ministers might meet some senior officials to seek updates on the recommendations, raising expectations in the Centre staff and pensioners.

However, reports of no such meeting were confirmed by either the Finance Ministry or officials who sat in the review committee, adding to the month-long frustration that central government employees waiting for an update since the report landed in the Finance Ministry.

