  Don't want Centre's interference in West Bengal, says Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
  FIR filed against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and Nalin Kumar Kateel for leading protests in Dakshin Kannada after an RSS worrker's death
  Congress is all set to unveil its Dalit outreach program keeping Mission 2019 in Bengaluru
  On the 1st day of G-20 Summit in Hamburg, I had the opportunity to share my thoughts with fellow world leaders on several global issues: PM
  6 people thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar for carrying buffalo calves, vehicles vandalized. FIR registered against attackers
  Mumbai chef killed by waiter over delay in preparing food
  Kohli surpasses Tendulkar to record most ODI tons in chases
  Think I should turn veg like my friend Modi: Israel PM
  Vehicle in Amit Shah's convoy hits cow in Odisha
  Cristiano Ronaldo earns ₹2.6 cr per Instagram post: Report
Business

Centre for Public Policy at IIMB Hosts a Public Lecture by Prof. James Foster on July 11

businesswireindia.com
July 8, 2017

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

The Centre for Public Policy (CPP) at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is delighted to host Prof. James Foster on July 11 (Tuesday), 2017. James Foster is the Oliver T. Carr Professor of International Affairs and Professor of Economics, George Washington University, USA. Prof. Foster will deliver a special lecture on Analyzing Intergenerational Mobility: Measures, Curves and Welfare, at IIMB.

Professor Foster’s research focuses on welfare economics – using economic tools to evaluate and enhance the well-being of people. His joint 1984 Econometrica paper (with Joel Greer and Erik Thorbecke) is one of the most cited papers on poverty. It introduced the FGT Index, which has been used in thousands of studies and was employed in targeting the Progresa CCT program in México. Other research includes work on economic inequality with Amartya Sen; on the distribution of human development with Luis Felipe Lopez-Calva and Miguel Szekely; on multidimensional poverty with Sabina Alkire; and on literacy with Kaushik Basu. Prof. Foster regularly teaches introductory and doctoral courses on international development and each spring joins Professor Basu in presenting an undergraduate course on Game Theory and Strategic Thinking, to which staff and Board members of the World Bank are also invited.

Prof. Foster is also Research Fellow at the Oxford Poverty & Human Development Initiative (OPHI), Department of International Development, Oxford University, and a member of the Human Capital and Economic Opportunity Global Working Group (HCEO), Becker Friedman Institute for Research in Economics, University of Chicago. This year he is serving on the World Bank’s Commission on Global Poverty.

The event is open for all, however, registrations are must.

To register for Prof. Foster’s lecture at IIMB, please click https://goo.gl/forms/iABHQyPMzzN3p5kC3

