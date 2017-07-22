Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

New York, United States
MILWAUKEE — Four Wisconsin Nonprofits Awarded $100,000 in Grants from UnitedHealthcare to Improve Independence for People with Disabilities Source: UnitedHealthcare
WASHINGTON — Together for Safer Roads Names David Braunstein As President Source: Together for Safer Roads
SAN FRANCISCO — Wells Fargo Grants The Kitchen Community $2MM For Hundreds of School Gardens Source: Wells Fargo & Company
BOISE, Idaho — 6-Year-Old Boise Girl Named “Pro Cyclist for the Day” by UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team During Downtown Boise Criterium Source: UnitedHealthcare
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Hundreds of Volunteers Build a 3,100-Square-Foot Playground at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chippewa Valley Source: UnitedHealthcare
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Boys & Girls Club Youth Receive 100 Bicycle Helmets, Safety and Health Tips From UnitedHealthcare Before the Downtown Boise Twilight Criterium Source: UnitedHealthcare
OSAKA, Japan — National Winners from 18 Countries and Region Selected for Panasonic KWN Global Contest 2017 Source: Panasonic Corporation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico to Encourage Physical Activity Source: UnitedHealthcare
SEATTLE — UnitedHealthcare Awards $39,000 in Grants to Improve Care Coordination in Washington State Source: UnitedHealthcare
