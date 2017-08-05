05 Aug 2017, Edition - 753, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Pakistan got a Hindu minister for the time in two decades
  • Khawaja Muhammad AsifKhwaja Asif is the new Foreign Minister of Pakistan
  • This is politics by PM Modi, RSS. Why will they condemn the act if they have only done it: Rahul Gandhi on the attack on his car
  • US President Donald Trump embarked on a 17-day holiday to one of his golf resorts
  • Gujarat Congress MLAs to meet Karnataka Governor today
  • Salman Khan appeared in a court for verification of his bail bond in a case related to violation of the Arms Act
  • I want your support. No one can hide the truth: DK Shivakumar, Congress on I-T Raids
  • Vice Presidential Election — We will win in a massive way. Venkaiah ji is a good human being: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
Business

Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

businesswireindia.com
August 5, 2017

Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

CINCINNATI — Fifth Third Bank Announces 2017 Fifth Third Scholarship Recipients Source: Fifth Third Bank

AUSTIN, Texas — Marathon Kids Run All 50 States Source: Nike

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO — Lunchables Reaches $1 Million Milestone With Boys & Girls Clubs of America Source: The Kraft Heinz Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brown-Forman Launches Corporate Responsibility Report and Video Series Source: Brown-Forman Corporation

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion Celebrates Completion of Investments in 93 Greater Greensboro-Area Stores; Hires 1,000 New Associates; Donates New Mobile Food Pantry to Expand Triad Area Food Bank Programs Source: Food Lion

NEW YORK — PVH Corp. Releases 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report Source: PVH Corp.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — CORRECTING and REPLACING Activision Blizzard Announces Launch of New Call of Duty®: Black Ops III Double Duty Calling Card to Support Veteran Hiring Source: Activision Blizzard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wells Fargo Donates $500,000 for Raleigh-Durham Revitalization Efforts Source: Wells Fargo & Company

DES MOINES, Iowa — UnitedHealthcare and Optum Support People Affected by Floods in Iowa Source: UnitedHealth Group

LA CROSSE, Wis. — UnitedHealthcare and Optum Support People Affected by Floods in Wisconsin Source: UnitedHealth Group

MADISON, Wis. — Promega 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Conscious Growth and Commitment to Community and Employee Well-Being Source: Promega Corporation

BERWYN, Pa. — Trinseo Releases Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Trinseo

PARIS — AHF: Business as Usual at the IAS Conference, While 1 million Still Die of AIDS Every Year Source: AIDS Healthcare Foundation

NEW ORLEANS — UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Louisiana Source: UnitedHealthcare

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — DISH Releases 2016 Corporate Citizenship Report Source: DISH Network Corp.

DALLAS — Kosmos Energy Publishes Annual Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Kosmos Energy

