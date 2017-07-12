CSS Corp Ranked as a ‘Leader’ in Multi-Channel Customer Management Services for 2017 by NelsonHall

Bangalore, Karnataka, India

CSS Corp, a leading IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ by global research and advisory firm NelsonHall, in its latest NEAT report for Multi-Channel Customer Management Services (CMS).

CSS Corp’s multi-channel platform solution aims at providing a single view to all customer interactions and conversations. The platform promotes convergence of traditional and digital channels in the context of the customer journey, resulting in new revenue opportunities. It empowers customers to start an activity in one channel and transition seamlessly to another.

Key Highlights of the NEAT Report and associated CSS Corp Multi-Channel CMS Profile:

CSS Corp has been featured as a ‘Leader’ in all four categories:

Overall Multi-Channel Customer Management Services (CMS)

CX Improvement focus

Increased revenue focus

Self-service enablement focus

CSS Corp Multi-Channel solution includes:

Proprietary CMS platforms and frameworks encompassing AI, Analytics and Automation capabilities

Experience in NLP and text analytics to deliver automation of text based channels

Experience in automation and machine learning to enable next-best-action tools for multichannel delivery

“CSS Corp’s suite of proprietary multichannel platforms and their transformational approach to support, combine to address the growing requirements of customers for convenient, proactive, and personal, but above all, digital customer experience,” said Ivan Kotzev, Senior Industry Analyst, NelsonHall.

Commenting on the recognition, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, “Omni-channel customer engagement is the new frontier for personalized customer experience. NelsonHall’s recognition of CSS Corp as a ‘Leader’ further validates the remarkable Omni-channel solution that we have built for our clients to improve customer stickiness and grow wallet share through analytics.”

“CSS Corp’s recent investments in Yodaa, an AI based Voice Interface solution will further augment our efforts to streamline customer journey mapping and fuel sustainable growth,” added Manish.

CSS Corp recently unveiled its AI solution Yodaa, where human intelligence and machine intelligence converge to provide a sophisticated, automated customer engagement solution. Yodaa integrates with all customer channels like voice, email, chat and website, offers predictive intelligence, automated queuing, routing and channel allocation. Yodaa has garnered rave reviews from leading media houses and the analyst community for its novel usage of AI in simplifying customer engagements.