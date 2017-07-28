CSS Corp Wins NASSCOM’s Digital Skills Award for 2017

Proprietary framework REIMAGINE recognized amongst the best industry platforms for employee reskilling

Bangalore, Karnataka, India

CSS Corp, a global leader in providing IT Services and Technology Support solutions, has won NASSCOM’s prestigious Digital Skills Award for 2017. CSS Corp’s Digital Career Progression Framework, “Reimagine”, was chosen for its unique and innovative approach to employee up-skilling and cross-skilling in new age digital technologies. The award was presented at NASSCOM’s flagship HR Summit, which was held in Chennai on July 20th.

The “Reimagine” framework has been specifically built to fast-track employee re-skilling initiatives within the organization, in niche digital technologies including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), AI, Analytics, Cloud, DevOps and IoT. Additionally, the framework enables collaborative learning and greater personalization through Virtual University, MOOCs, online portals and learning communities. Reimagine promotes democratization of learning and fosters a culture of innovation within the organization.

The results of Reimagine have been encouraging so far. It and has brought in significant increases in critical business aspects, including resource utilization, team productivity, employee learning and development, and increase in revenue per employee. The framework has also created more career and growth opportunities, while resulting in an overall drop in attrition.

CSS Corp’s Reimagine framework is synchronized with Digital Innovation Labs that provide employees access and ample opportunities to build customer engagement solutions like Yodaa, CSS Corp’s recent AI platform. The various training programs and certifications that are offered on the latest technologies enable employees to enhance their digital dexterity, to thrive in today’s disruptive marketplace.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R. Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM, said, “Workforce landscape in India has evolved significantly over the last decade and the key to success lies in identifying the right talent and then train them to enhance their skills and employability and therefore enhance industry’s competitiveness. I congratulate CSS Corp for their excellent work in this area. We are sure that the entire industry will devise ways and means to scale up the reskilling efforts.”

Commenting on the recognition, Manish Tandon, CEO of CSS Corp said, “We are delighted to be recognized by NASSCOM for our digital up-skilling initiatives. This will enable us to offer the best of career and growth opportunities to our employees, while building a nimble and agile organization. We are reorienting our service lines with new and disruptive offerings, and the Reimagine framework is one such step toward this process of change, adoption and growth. We are confident that our employees will tap into these opportunities to learn and adapt, and be the change agents who will deliver transformational business results in today’s rapidly evolving technology environment.”

Speaking on the occasion, David Raj, EVP & Chief HR Officer, CSS Corp said, “We are honored by this recognition by NASSCOM. It is a strong testimony to the underlying philosophy of CSS Corp’s adaptability, and our commitment towards building a close-knit, vibrant, and technologically advanced organization. The Reimagine career progression framework has been designed to provide the right guidance, opportunities and encouragement to our employees to advance their careers.”

About CSS Corp

