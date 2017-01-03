FLASH NEWS China’s $9 billion effort to beat the US in genetic testing PM Modi at the inauguration of ‘Indian Science Congress’ at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati Delhi High Court has adjourned the matter of SP Tyagi bail cancellation hearing for next Monday Bengaluru’s sexual violence exposes its Home Minister – by Brinda Karat NASA captures image of ISS crossing the sun Pak: Marriage bill for Hindus passed by parliamentary panel Over 30% of all the rural households are in debt: Survey Re-promulgation of ordinance a fraud on Constitution: SC One terrorist killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Baramullah district (J&K); Arms and ammunitions recovered

Business


Don’t eat if you don’t want to pay service charge, says restaurants’ body

zeenews.india.com
January 3, 2017

A day after government said that service charge on a food bill is not compulsory and as customer can choose to have it waived if not satisfied with the experience, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said it begged to differ.

As per a report in the Times of India, the NRAI issued a statement stating that “customers were free not to eat at a restaurant if they did not wish to pay the service charge levied by it.”

NRAI represents independent restaurants and chains.

The Centre has asked states to ensure that hotels/ restaurants disseminate optional service charge information through displays in their premises.

Highlighting provisions under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, the ministry said this law provides that a trade practice which, for the purpose of promoting the sale, use or the supply of any goods or for the provision of any service, adopts any unfair method or deceptive practice, is to be treated as an unfair trade practice.

A consumer can make a complaint to the appropriate consumer forum against such unfair trade practices.

“The Department of Consumer Affairs has asked the state governments to sensitise the companies, hotels and restaurants in the states regarding aforementioned provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986…

“…And also to advise the hotels/restaurants to disseminate information through display at the appropriate place in the hotels/restaurants that the ‘service charges’ are discretionary/voluntary and a consumer dissatisfied with the services can have it waived off,” the statement said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS