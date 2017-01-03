Don’t eat if you don’t want to pay service charge, says restaurants’ body

A day after government said that service charge on a food bill is not compulsory and as customer can choose to have it waived if not satisfied with the experience, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) said it begged to differ.

As per a report in the Times of India, the NRAI issued a statement stating that “customers were free not to eat at a restaurant if they did not wish to pay the service charge levied by it.”

NRAI represents independent restaurants and chains.

The Centre has asked states to ensure that hotels/ restaurants disseminate optional service charge information through displays in their premises.

Highlighting provisions under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, the ministry said this law provides that a trade practice which, for the purpose of promoting the sale, use or the supply of any goods or for the provision of any service, adopts any unfair method or deceptive practice, is to be treated as an unfair trade practice.

A consumer can make a complaint to the appropriate consumer forum against such unfair trade practices.

“The Department of Consumer Affairs has asked the state governments to sensitise the companies, hotels and restaurants in the states regarding aforementioned provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986…

“…And also to advise the hotels/restaurants to disseminate information through display at the appropriate place in the hotels/restaurants that the ‘service charges’ are discretionary/voluntary and a consumer dissatisfied with the services can have it waived off,” the statement said.