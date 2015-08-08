E-commerce can take handloom products closer to youth: Modi

© LiveMint

By Dharani Thangavelu

Chennai:The Prime Minister spoke about the need to re-orient fashion and design education in the country to make “tradition the centrepiece of fashion”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need to establish Indian handloom on the global stage and look for different avenues to market it, while launching the first National Handloom Day at the University of Madras.

The Digital India initiative should be harnessed for improving the scope of handloom products, Modi said, “Young consumers are now buying extensively through e-commerce platforms,” he said. “Therefore, we should enlarge the scope of e-commerce for the sale of handloom products.”

He also urged the film industry to popularize handloom products.

“Chennai has a major film industry, and films have an important role in popularizing fashion,” he said.

As an economic activity, handloom is one of the largest employment providers, giving direct and indirect employment to some 4.3 million people