Eaton’s committed to Powering Communities in India: Craig Arnold

Eaton announces collaboration with iTeach Schools to support English medium secondary school education among students from economically challenged backgrounds

Pune, Maharashtra, India

Eaton announces collaboration with iTeach Schools to support education among students from economically challenged backgrounds currently studying in eighth to tenth standards at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Vidyalaya, Mundhwa.

Power management company Eaton announced its association with iTeach Schools to support education of students from economically challenged backgrounds, currently studying in eighth to tenth standards at the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Vidyalaya, Mundhwa. This secondary school supports two of the 54 English-medium primary schools run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Eaton’s chairman and CEO, Craig Arnold, as part of his ongoing India visit, participated in an interactive session with the teachers and students at the school.

Eaton’s support to iTeach entails a financial grant, which over the next three years will cover teacher and support-staff salaries, student and staff development activities, administration and operation expenses, and a part of the infrastructure and capital costs. Also, as part of the collaboration, Eaton employees shall actively engage in distinct volunteering activities at the school, broadly focusing on industry exposure, co-curricular activities and career counselling – contributing to the overall development of the students.

Speaking at the occasion, Arnold said, “Eaton has always been committed to the communities in which we live and work. Our vision emphasizes improving the quality of life and making our communities stronger. This is embedded in our aspirational goals – a key to achieve our vision and staying true to who we are.”

iTeach is an organization that works in a public-private partnership model with local government schools that cater to students from low income backgrounds. “Pune’s education landscape for students from lower income backgrounds had one large gaping hole – among the 54 English-medium schools run by the Pune Municipal Corporation, none went beyond the seventh standard,” remarked Soumya Jain, Founder and CEO of iTeach Schools, which was started in 2015 to address this very challenge. “In such a scenario children were left with three options – an impossible chance to get into a private school, switch to a Marathi medium school or drop out. Needless to say, the majority were forced into the third option.”

iTeach currently serves more than 1,000 students across five schools in Pune. “We provide these children with free, quality education in English-medium from the eighth till the tenth standard and Eaton’s support to fund our operations at the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Vidyalaya in Mundhwa is deeply appreciated,” Jain added.

Commenting on the association with iTeach, Nitin Chalke, managing director – India, Eaton said, “Eaton is passionate about giving back to our communities and making them stronger. I am confident that our support to iTeach can make a substantial difference to the students – empowering them with the required foundational knowledge and skills so that they are encouraged to pursue further education, become employable and contribute to social progress.”

Eaton in India has been consistently striving towards contributing to its communities through focused corporate social responsibility and community programs in the areas of education, health and the environment.

“In India, we have established the Eaton India Foundation – a public charitable trust that makes our community efforts more streamlined and strategic, allowing us to make a bigger difference and presenting our employees with more opportunities to be involved in initiatives and programs that have substantial impact on society,” Chalke added.

One of the major areas where Eaton in India has made intensive endeavours is in promoting education among students, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds. These programs are focused on primary and secondary schools, colleges, as well as vocational training institutes and range from adopting schools and aiding development of scientific and creative educational tools for children to production of specialized learning material for the differently abled and supporting skill-development of rural youth. In addition, Eaton has also spearheaded unique educational support programs such Garnishing Talent finishing school program women engineering students from rural and vernacular backgrounds and Pratibha scholarships for multifaceted women engineering students from top-tier institutions.

“Quality education for India’s vast, growing population holds the key to unleashing the latent potential of the country. Eaton is deeply committed to India and powering its communities. Our efforts to support education among children from economically challenged backgrounds reflect our commitment towards powering a brighter tomorrow for the communities in India.” Arnold said.

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.