Economic Survey pegs India’s growth at 6.75-7.5 per cent next fiscal: All you need to know

The Economic Survey is tabled in Parliament a day before the annual Union Budget is presented by the Finance Minister.

Posted by Bijin Jose

The Economic Survey tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha today has pegged India’s growth in the next fiscal at 6.75-7.5 per cent. For the current fiscal, the growth has been pegged at 6.5 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent recorded in the last financial year.

“For 2017-18, it is expected that the growth would return to normal as the new currency notes in required quantities come back into circulation and as follow-up actions to demonetisation are taken,” the survey said referring to ban on high-denomination currencies announced in November last year.

Highlights:

GDP growth in 2016-17 to dip to 6.5 per cent, down from 7.6 pc in last fiscal.

Current account deficit (CAD) narrowed in the first half of 2016-17 to 0.3 per cent of GDP.

Fiscal gains from Goods and Services Tax (GST) will take time to realise.

Farm sector to grow at 4.1 per cent in the current fiscal, up from 1.2 per cent in 2015-16.

Fiscal windfall from Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaayan Yojana, low oil prices.

Demonetisation has had short-term costs but holds the potential for long-term benefits.

FDI reform measures were implemented, allowing India to become one of the worldâ€™s largest recipients of FDI.

Indiaâ€™s trade-GDP ratio is now greater than Chinaâ€™s.

Growth rate of the industrial sector estimated to moderate to 5.2% in 2016-17 from 7.4% in 2015-16.

Headline inflation as measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained under control for the third successive financial year.