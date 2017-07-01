Eureka Forbes Launches the new ‘Farak Dikhta Hai’ Campaign for its Brand Aquaguard

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Launches an integrated ad campaign to unveil the new positioning of Aquaguard ‘Farak Dikhta Hai’ by taking health to the next level

‘Farak Dikhta Hai’ aims to create awareness among consumers about the impact of revolutionary patented technology – ‘BiotronTM’ and the clear differentiation it will make to consumers’ lives

Eureka Forbes Limited, India’s leading health & hygiene company and pioneer in water purification today launched a new TVC campaign ‘Farak Dikhta Hai’ for its flagship water purifier brand Aquaguard. Being a leader in the water purification category, Aquaguard’s new campaign is yet another effort wherein the brand introduces first-of-its-kind revolutionary patented technology – ‘BiotronTM’ and help consumers understand the clear differentiation the technology will make to their lives and health thereby strengthening preference for the brand.

Today, consumers have become more health conscious than before and are looking for innovative solutions which enable good health and wellbeing. Through the new TVC, Aquaguard aims to educate and create awareness among consumers and break free from the clutter about safe, pure, healthy water and focuses on the need of healthy drinking water for an individual’s holistic growth. As a part of this TVC, Madhuri Dixit will be seen highlighting the differentiation and impact that the new technology will have on human body and the need to drink healthy water. The campaign has been creatively planned by Triton Communications and will be launched across all media channels and platforms.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Mr. Marzin R. Shroff, CEO- Eureka Forbes Limited said, “Over the last 3 decades, Eureka Forbes has continuously introduced new technologies and solutions; to address the changing consumer needs and environmental conditions. With growing competition and existence of unorganized players in the market, the brand as the leader has always ensured that its consumers are well-informed about the right technologies and have provided products that are best suited for their individual needs. Through the launch of ‘Farak Dikhta Hai’ campaign, we continue our efforts to build a stronger and healthier India and aim to create a meaningful difference to the lives of the consumers thereby promoting healthy living.”

Commenting on her association with Aquaguard, Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene said, “I feel proud and delighted to be associated with a brand like Aquaguard, which continuously strives to make a positive difference in the lives of the consumers with its innovative solutions and offerings. Healthy water enriched with essentials minerals plays an important role for maintaining good health. Being a custodian of my family’s health and wellbeing, it gives me a sense of reassurance to be associated with the brand.”