Experience Food Like Never Before Only at Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Lotus Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu Known for redefining the concept of buffets, Lotus Café is all set to provide an impeccable dining experience with cuisines inspired from around the world. Starting from 07th July 2017, this café will bring to your plate every destination that you ever thought of. From a healthy meal to local cuisines that you will love to splurge on, we have it all under one roof.

Women’s Wednesday Lunches

Contributing to good health, Lotus Café brings to you a specially curated menu that will not make you guilty for over eating. We are delighted to offer our health conscious guests with nutritious yet scrumptious detox juice mixes accompanied by sushi and dim sums that will leave you wanting for more.

Italian food is indisputably delicious, arguably the best of all cuisines and what if we add a healthy touch to it. Healthy options like Whole Wheat Pasta and Buckwheat Pizza will be available for guests to choose from.

Go Local Lunches and Seafood Special Dinners every Friday

Take a tour of incredible India while you settle yourself at Lotus Café. We are delighted to bring to you a plethora of cuisines from the North to the South of India, all under one roof. Our Go Local lunches on Fridays will give you an experience of India like never before. From the much celebrated Lal Maas in Rajasthan to Meen Vattichattu in the South, we are ready to redefine the food space in India.

If you are a sea food lover, Friday evenings at Lotus Café is what you must look out for. Watch your seafood prepared right in front of your eyes with our live counters for Escabeche, Ceviche, Hawaiian Poke, Grilled and Home Cured Seafood.

World on a Plate Dinners every Saturday

Join us on Saturday nights as the kitchen heats up the grill to cook the most delectable Pork Chops, Asian Marinated Seafood, Cotelettes, Gaulati Kebabs, Baked Stuffed Jacket Potato and much more to choose from.

Commenting on the various offerings Vishal Atreya, Executive Chef at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu says, “In addition to our phenomenal Sunday brunch, we are delighted to offer unique dining experiences every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Lotus Café. Our specially curated menus resemble the authenticity of various cultures around the world, presenting a delectable experience to gourmands in the city.”

Restaurant: Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Date: Starting from 7th July 2017

Pricing:

Women’s Wednesday Lunches: INR 1,622 + taxes

Go Local Lunches: INR 1,622 + taxes

Seafood Special Dinners: INR 2,278 + taxes

World on a Plate Dinners: INR 2,278 + taxes