FilSon Filters Introduced Vacuum Dehydrator for Oil Purification

Xinxiang, China

FilSon Filters, a leading company in designing and manufacturing filter carts, introduced a multifunctional vacuum dehydrator (VAD). This vacuum dehydrator features a revolutionary technology, supported by FilSon Filters’ years of experience and know-how in the filter carts industry.

The new vacuum dehydrator removes 90 to 95% of dissolved water, alongside 100% free and emulsified water from either petroleum or synthetic fluids. Furthermore, this filter cart removes 100% of free gases and about 90% of dissolved gases like in the case of either transformer oil purifier or lube oil purifier.

“Designing a vacuum dehydrator that can attain a water level of below 10 to 20 ppm has been our greatest challenge since FilSon Filters begun venturing in filter cart systems,” said Mrs. Kunvine Lee, FilSon Filters General Manager. “With both standard and customized options, we strive to reduce contamination in hydraulic systems to lowest levels possible.”

The new FilSon vacuum dehydrator is highly efficient equipment with heaters to increase dewatering performance. Its suction filter increases lifespan of the pump.

FilSon vacuum pump ensures high suction capacity while the dual-stage filters effectively remove all particle contamination. There is no possibility of oil deterioration at any stage.

FilSon Filter designs vacuum dehydrators with flexibility and portability in mind. All machines have four wheels making maneuverability easier, while ensuring stability and low noise operation.

With a heavy duty structure and frame, FilSon Filters vacuum dehydrators are not only portable, but also durable and robust.

To ensure safety, all moving parts are sealed with electrical components properly isolated. The drip tray controls oil spillage, keeping the working area safe and clean.

With a pressure rating of 0.6Mpa, primary filtration of 100μm, first fine filtration of 10 or 20μm and second fine filtration of 3 or 5μm; FilSon vacuum dehydrators meet strict requirements in industrial setups.