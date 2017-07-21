Four Heartwarming Inspirational Stories of Extraordinary Indians Felicitated by Merck’s Neurobion Forte as India’s True Heroes

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Existing among us are some heroic achievers – Heroes that are ensuring they not only provide the best to the family but also make a significant societal impact; Heroes that are breaking societal barriers every day while fighting personal battles of pain, bringing a smile to many others; Heroes that are the real achievers of today – the True Heroes!

It is with this belief Merck’s Neurobion Forte, the Number 1 vitamin brand from Merck*, urged India to identify and help similar inspirational stories with the return of its annual initiative #HelpingTrueHeroes. At a grand culmination event held in Mumbai, Merck’s Neurobion Forte today felicitated four such courageous and inspirational True Heroes of India for their selfless contribution to the society – Damyanti Tanna from Mumbai, Gazi Jalaluddin from West Bengal, Uma Muthuram from Chennai and Archana Suresh from Hyderabad.

Elaborating on the success of this initiative, Mr. Anand Nambiar, Managing Director, Merck India, said, “With #HelpingTrueHeroes, we aimed to put the spotlight on little known stories of extraordinary Indians, who while fulfilling the dreams of their families are also extending a helping hand to the society. With the initiative reaching over 76 million people, we are pleased to have played a role of communicating the phenomenal stories of these True Heroes to a larger audience. I would like to thank each of the True Heroes for restoring faith in humanity and proving that every Indian can be a True Hero.”

The True Heroes have made a significant impact in the society through their acts of kindness and compassion. They have transformed and touched the lives of many Indians and their stories deserved to be shared with the world. Through its #HelpingTrueHeroes initiative, Merck salutes the undying spirit of these True Heroes for being change agents of India and spreading hope and bringing smiles.

Bhagyashree, Indian actor known for her role in the movie Maine Pyar Kiya joined in for the celebrations. In her support for the True Heroes she said, “I am really honored to be a part of such a great initiative by Merck. There is a hero inside all of us, who can stand tall in times of adversity. It’s up to us to believe in that strength. Merck is doing exemplary work, appreciating, helping and motivating and encouraging the real heroes, whose courage, sacrifice and valour goes unnoticed under the pretense of duty. These heroes are a pride for our nation, and I am proud to be celebrating them.”

Kick-started in June 2017, the initiative saw people across India participating and sharing inspiring stories of their True Hero. The initiative received a phenomenal response and applauded by people across India, with the launch video receiving over 22 million views on Facebook.

Talking about his journey, Gazi Jalaluddin said, “This 40 year journey has not only been challenging but also very rewarding. My unknown taxi passengers and generous donors have helped me bring alive my dream of a world where no Gazi has to stop going to school anymore. There’s still a long way to go. Recognition and endorsement from Merck will help spread more awareness about this cause.”

Uma Muthuram added, “About 5 lakh people in India are identified as beggars, that’s less than 1% of our population. We are still perceived to a be a poor country with beggars on the street. We need to change this perception together and help India move forward. My institution has today enrolled over 1500 beggars, with many of them moving on to achieve reputed degrees. I feel like a proud parent. I would like to thank Merck for supporting such stories through their #HelpingTrueHeroes initiative.”

Archana Suresh said, “As independent urban individuals, it’s important for all of us to ask ourselves if we can do more and make a larger impact. There’s so much more to be done to bridge the gap between those who have plenty and those who don’t have much; Bring A Smile foundation is one step towards this. I’m proud to say that we have impacted over 6000 lives in the past 5 years and if more people step up, there’s so much more we can do together. I’m grateful to Merck for spreading my story across India.”

Damyanti Tanna added, “We lost our son, but we wanted to make his dream of becoming famous come true. Sri Nimesh Tanna Charitable Trust started with one kitchen and two people has now become a big initiative serving over 150,000 tiffins free of cost. There is no greater joy in being able to serve those who have nothing left. I’m sure Nimesh will be proud of us wherever he is. I would like to thank Merck for such an amazing initiative and bringing back true human stories to the forefront.”

As part of its #HelpingTrueHeroes initiative, Merck’s Neurobion Forte paid homage to families of martyred soldiers who lost their lives fighting for the country. At the event, Merck announced providing financial assistance to support five Jawan families to honour their acts of bravery and heroism.

