12 Jul 2017, Edition - 729, Wednesday
  • Uttarakhand witnessed maximum number of protests in 2016
  • Amarnath attack bus driver to get ₹5 lakh reward
  • China to block Internet VPNs from 2018
  • Angelo Mathews steps down as Sri Lanka captain
  • Bengaluru bar owners protest against highway liquor ban
  • South Africa’s Tsotsobe handed 8-yr ban for match fixing
  • If terrorists carried beef, they would’ve been killed: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
  • All Kashmiris aren’t terrorists: Rajnath Singh rebuts troll
  • Delhi on high alert post Amarnath Yatra terror attack
  • China responsibility theory on N Korea needs to stop: China
Frost & Sullivan Launches its GLOW Program with an Exclusive Networking Session for Women Leaders in Chennai

businesswireindia.com
July 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

GLOW (Growth and Leadership of Women) is an exciting new initiative launched by Frost & Sullivan – a leading multinational business consulting and research firm, globally. Frost & Sullivan finds that there is a significant discrepancy in gender at higher levels of organizations. The company plans to lead the way as a global organization that recognizes the vast benefits diversity at every level can bring to an organization.

It is important to create a work environment that harnesses and supports professional and personal growth for talented women professionals, bringing more diversity to upper management and making larger contributions to the community. As part of this initiative, Frost & Sullivan is organizing an exclusive women’s leadership breakfast session targeted at women in leadership and management positions in corporates, NGOs, and the Government on July 28th at its Chennai office between 08.00-10.00 AM. The topic for discussion is ‘Women in the Workforce – The Woman as a Customer and what it means for Economies and Businesses’.

Agenda

The session will start with a short presentation by Vidya S. Nath, Research Director, Digital Media Practice, Frost & Sullivan on woman as a corporate customer, followed by a roundtable discussion. The guest speakers include Ms. Shikha Khurana, Zonal Head South – Corporate and Commercial Banking, IndusInd Bank Ltd., Ms. Sadhana Somasekhar, CEO & MD, Platinum Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. and Ms. Madhu Saran, CEO, STC Group of Companies & ABC Clinic, who will share their career experiences.

Focus Areas of the Session

Frost & Sullivan will discuss key trends focusing on women as corporate customers, she-economy, female economic power and importance of building leadership careers for women in the workplace. Speakers and participants will discuss on what has contributed to the success of women leaders, challenges in the workplace and how corporates can create an invigorating workplace to drive more women to pursue their career growth.

