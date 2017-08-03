GoDaddy Announces its 5 Year Anniversary in India with a Customer Celebration Program

New Customer Engagement Program; Special discount offer on renewals; ‘5 years of Family’ social campaign

Hyderabad, India

GoDaddy, the world’s largest cloud platform dedicated to small, independent ventures, today marked its fifth anniversary in India by celebrating its customers and acknowledging their key role in GoDaddy’s successful growth in the region. Since establishing its India operations in 2012, GoDaddy has helped over 750,000* small businesses in India build and grow their ventures online.

To mark its five-year milestone, GoDaddy announced a customer give-back program where GoDaddy is offering discounts up to 40% on product renewals that customers can take advantage of till August 31, 2017. GoDaddy will also be establishing a new Customer Engagement Program built on core principles of engaging and partnering with customers to deliver awesome experiences. The program will serve as an advisory council to facilitate product, marketing and sales feedback, in order to help better meet customer needs, while spotlighting customer businesses and experiences across various social channels.

Another element of the customer celebration program is the launch of ‘5 years of Family’ social media campaign that pays tribute to GoDaddy customers’ individual journeys and triumphs. ‘5 years of Family’ will showcase inspirational stories through the eyes of families and friends of small business owners, highlighting their unwavering support in helping realise aspirations of those closest to them. Customers can participate by submitting the stories on GoDaddy India Facebook and Instagram social handles.

“GoDaddy is a befitting online partner for us because of the superior functionality and easy-to-use interface of their solutions. I also recommend GoDaddy to any small and mid-size business who wants to create an effective online identity and grow their ventures. GoDaddy’s solutions and 24*7 customer support have helped us in improving the way we do business, without losing the main ability to communicate and collaborate skilfully,” said Satish Dola, CEO, Delasoft Inc.

“GoDaddy is a trusted partner that understands the importance of having an online identity in today’s competitive world. Their superior customer care, along with efficient and affordable solutions has enabled Estelle by Normak with an online market complement to the offline outlets,” said N. Sreenivasa Chary, Marketing Manager, Normak Fashions (P) Ltd.

“We would like to thank our customers and partners in India for their support and inspiration over the past 5 years. Everything we do at GoDaddy is centred on our customers. The number of small businesses in India continues to increase and India remains a cornerstone of our international expansion. It’s been an exciting journey and we look forward to continuing to help fuel the growth of our customers in India,” said Andrew Low Ah Kee, Executive Vice President, GoDaddy International.

India’s internet growth now emanates from Tier II & Tier III locations across India. Since 2012, GoDaddy has built a robust partner network in India positioned and equipped to offer an integrated suite of products needed for small businesses and entrepreneurs to create, manage and grow their ventures online.

“Our partnership with GoDaddy for provisioning domains in our applications wherever relevant has been very pleasant. They are passionate in their support in helping partners business succeed and have been instrumental in exposing us to opportunities at events and other co-marketing avenues,” said Raju Vegsna, Chief Evangelist, Zoho Corporation.

“GoDaddy, the world’s leading registrar has restated its leadership position in India by innovating, thinking & commitment to excellent customer support. They are the key driving force for the domain industry growth in India and have contributed significantly towards the digitalization drive by creating a user friendly ecosystem. NIXI would like to congratulate GoDaddy India Team for completing 5 years of success and also for being part of the success story of .IN domain in India. Best wishes for achieving many more milestones to come,” said National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI).

“Our customers’ and partners’ success is, and will continue to be, our success. Our new Customer Engagement Program will help pave the way for the future, as we work closely together in a consultative manner, to build solutions to help our customers and partners grow their ventures,” said Nikhil Arora, Vice-President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India.