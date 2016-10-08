FLASH NEWS Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati

Govt discontinues 7 interest free advances for employees

rediff.com
October 8, 2016

All interest free advances stand discontinued with the exception of interest free advance for medical treatment, travelling allowance for family of deceased, travelling allowance on tour or transfer and leave travel concession

The government has discontinued seven interest free advances, including those for purchase of bicycle and warm clothing, in pursuance of recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The finance ministry said bicycle advance, festival advance and natural calamity advance have been abolished.

Also, advance of pay on transfer, advance of leave salary, advance for law suits as well as for training in Hindi through correspondence course have been discontinued.

All interest free advances stand discontinued with the exception of interest free advance for medical treatment, travelling allowance for family of deceased, travelling allowance on tour or transfer and leave travel concession (LTC), according to an office memorandum.

“The interest bearing advances relating to motor car advance and motorcycle/scooter/moped advance will stand discontinued,” the expenditure department said.

However, government staffers will be entitled for advance to buy personal computer for up to Rs 50,000. This advance can be availed five times during the entire service period.

The government has implemented a 2.57-time hike in basic salary for 1 crore government employees and pensioners as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The pay hike has been made effective January 1, 2016.

The Pay Commission had recommended abolition of all interest free advances, except four — advances for medical treatment, travel allowance on tour/transfer, travel for family of deceased employees and LTC.

