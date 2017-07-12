Hyatt Named Among Top 15 in ‘Great Place To Work®’ India 2017

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Hyatt has been named among the top 15 in ‘India’s Best Companies To Work For’ by Great Place To Work® Institute, India. The recognition highlights companies that strive to achieve a superior work culture, with various employee benefit initiatives. With close to 7,000 employees in India, Hyatt implements several practices that emphasize the company’s purpose of “caring for people so they can be their best”. This year, Hyatt has been ranked at number 15 on the prestigious list.

Hyatt works to create an environment for its people that rewards performance and allows them to develop their skills. Its aim to be the most preferred hospitality brand across the globe drives Hyatt’s belief that it has great opportunities and an even greater responsibility to ensure that it grows thoughtfully. Hyatt’s benefits and programs include Paid Time Off (PTO) for volunteering, matching funds, the promotion of education and the involvement in local organisations.

Commenting on the achievement, Kurt Straub, Vice President of Operations for India said, “It is a moment of great pride for all of us at Hyatt in India. We are humbled to be recognised as one of India’s Best Companies To Work For by Great Place To Work® Institute, India.”

“We believe in caring for people so they can be their best, and this ideology holds true especially when it’s about providing employees with a conducive work environment. With our culture of care at the helm of everything we do, we are committed to creating a work environment where our colleagues are encouraged to care for their guests as well as each other. Being featured in this list for the third consecutive time only fuels our passion to work harder and come up with more ways of caring for Hyatt colleagues,” he added.

In its 10th year, the Great Place To Work® Institute’s ‘India’s Best Companies To Work For’ study offers some interesting insights. Having studied over 600 organisations throughout India, with focus on organisations with an employee strength of 500 and above, the research answers some key questions such as: what drives trust in organisations today, are these factors different for different industries, what is it that the best workplaces are doing differently to sustain this trust, and so on. The report attempts to therefore decode the winning elements of successful organisations across industries.