Hyundai Launches 3rd Phase of ‘Happy Move – Save Our Heritage’ CSR Campaign

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and largest passenger car exporter, today launched the 3rd Phase of Happy Move – ‘Save Our Heritage’ CSR Campaign. The campaign aims to educate and sensitize people about India’s rich heritage and take significant steps in preserving it.

Hyundai will conduct awareness drive (July 10-20, 2017) with 125 Happy Move Global Youth Volunteers (100 from S. Korea and 25 from India) at the heritage sites of Humayun Tomb, Qutub Minar, Purana Qila, and Red Fort. The volunteers will undertake maintenance activities to preserve the amenities, gardens and will conduct awareness drives to educate the visitors about the value of our heritage.

Further to spread the message amongst children, volunteers will also conduct School Contact Programme at 5 Delhi-Tamil association (DTEA) Senior Secondary Schools at R.K. Puram, Laxmibai Nagar, Janak Puri, Moti Bagh and Pusa Road. Volunteers will conduct school premises cleaning, school wall designing, maintenance of gardens and design competitions to generate a creative and innovative study environment.

Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Director Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is a responsible and caring organisation. Happy Move- Save our Heritage is a unique initiative in association with Archaeological Survey of India. We are thrilled to mobilize an enthusiastic group of Happy Move volunteers from different backgrounds and cultures to jointly work and make this a mass movement towards a common goal of preserving India’s rich cultural heritage. While also raising the awareness level of school students as well as contributing to the welfare and development of school facilities.”

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official on their association with Hyundai said, “India has an extraordinarily rich and diverse cultural heritage in the form of archaeological sites. It is the responsibility of each one of us to preserve this heritage for the next generations to come as they are both symbols of cultural expressions and evolution. Hyundai’s ‘Happy Move’ is a great initiative that is growing stronger every year. We are happy to support this and look forward to more and more people participating in this movement.”

The Happy Move Global Youth Volunteers are selected by Hyundai Motor Company with a view to create a global community around the principals of sharing. Currently in its 19th edition, the volunteer program has sent over 3,000 volunteers to India till date who have been instrumental in creating a meaningful difference to lives of people in over 65 villages around Chennai. The Happy Move Global Youth Volunteers have helped create sanitation facilities for over 500 families, provided school infrastructure that has helped 180 schools and over 90,000 students.

