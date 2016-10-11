FLASH NEWS Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati

Business


IIP contracts again: Modi govt is dealing with a problem, not just a statistical illusion

firstpost.com
October 11, 2016

The factory output data released on Monday evening wouldn’t be comforting set of numbers to the Narendra Modi government.

There are two ways to look at the second consecutive month of contraction in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) by negative 0.7 percent in August compared with negative 2.5 percent in the preceding month.

First, one can argue that the IIP numbers are largely irrelevant because of the outdated base (2004-05) and IIP numbers need to be taken seriously only after changing the base to 2011-12 as is the case for GDP calculation.

Second, to acknowledge that there is indeed a problem particularly with regard to the visible absence of private investments. This has been the core reason that has dragged the broader factory output to negative arena all along.

This sceneario is not different in the August IIP numbers too. The question arises: Is the consecutive contraction of factory output on account of the second reason, rather than the first or is there a deeper issue? Take a look at the numbers a bit more closer to understand this.

All the nine components that constitute the industrial production index have clearly continued to disappoint in August. The poor performance is more visible on three critical areas — manufacturing, capital goods and electricity. The manufacturing segment has shown a contraction of 0.3 percent and capital goods 22.2 percent, while electricity witnessed a growth of 0.1 percent.

Of these three, note the capital goods part, which is the actual indicator of investment activity on the ground. In July, this component had contracted close to 30 percent. This month, there is a slight improvement, but still in the negative. This is the crux of the problem.

“Production trends yet so far this fiscal year have disappointed, pointing to an extended lull phase for the private sector investments. Expectations are that positive demand impulses in the pipeline, including high public sector wages, normal monsoon and an accommodative monetary policy will be the key domestic catalysts for factory output, as external demand flatlines. Meanwhile, markets will look for a rebased industrial production series due late-2016 or early next year, to update the data series and bring it in line with the rebased GDP dataset,” said Radhika Rao, economist at Singapore based DBS Bank.

As Rao says, when the base year is corrected, the IIP numbers might show a marked improvement, the same way the GDP numbers jumped when the method of calculation was changed beginning 2013-14. But, will that solve the problem.

It is difficult to believe that it will. Reason, a host of other indicators too point to the problem of scarce private investments acting as a major drag in the economic recovery process.

This is something Firstpost had highlighted when the GDP numbers showed high growth. Much of the growth was generated by consumption and certain technical reasons (discrepancies component) not on account of a revival in private investments. When the growth is hanging solely on the consumption push and not fresh capital generation, economists tend to develop skepticism on the sustainable nature of the recovery process.

Now, take a look at the bank credit growth. The bank lending to overall industries have been almost nil in the recent years. Banks have been largely looking at the safer retail loan portfolio to growth their books. Here, one can argue that companies are crowding the money markets and banks are investing in their papers, hence bank lending data is irrelevant. But, that is a weak argument.

This is because only top rated companies have the luxury to tap the bond market. What about the small and medium sized firms for which bank counters are still a no-go area? Banks will reason with you that theer NPAs are high and unless these firms improve their balance sheet health, they won’t get fresh loans. Companies would say unless banks restart the lending process their financial health wouldn’t improve. This creates a chicken and egg situation. But, the point here is that bank lending data too correlate with lacklustre core sector growth.

Thirdly, one should also note what are the rating agencies talking about corporate health. A recent note released by Icra says in the first half of fiscal year 2017, it upgraded the ratings of 287 entities and downgraded 314, in relation to a total of around 7,000 entities whose ratings were outstanding at the beginning of the fiscal year. The Credit Ratio, or the ratio of upgrades to downgrades, remained at 0.9 time, similar to the ratio in same period last year.

What this basically suggests is that “a meaningful improvement in the credit quality of Indian entities is not apparent yet”.

“Overall, broad-based recovery in credit quality not on the horizon yet. This is contrary to the perception that credit quality has recovered in the first half of the current fiscal,” the agency said.

This means there is a problem beyond the base year calculation in the downward trend on IIP, a problem of lack of private investments and continuing poor corporate health.

Now, what should be done?

Clearly, there is no magic wand with finance minister Arun Jaitley to make the problems vanish in a moment. But, he could engage with the private sector more actively to put money on the table. Also, the public spending that acted as a major catalyst needs to continue with pace. Despite the hype over the Modi government’s investment focus, the fact remains that there has not been a substantial jump in private investment to support growth. The government needs to acknowledge the problem and see what can be done to crack it.

The continuing drag on the core sector growth, which constitutes 38 percent of the factory output, will put more pressure on the Monetary Policy Committee to cut rates even further. One shouldn’t be surprised if RBI governor Urjit Patel announces one more rate cut in December and make a comment that growth is a bigger concern now than inflation.

Comments 140
Hello.This article was extremely interesting, especially since I was looking for thoughts on this matter last Monday. http://www.corburterilio.com/ [Antonio Stoffa] - Oct 17, 2016
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMI6uLpNs4c [Prescott AZ gunsmith] - Oct 19, 2016
You have remarked very interesting details ! ps decent site. https://youtu.be/uG6Dsh8EEBY [sell house fast video] - Oct 20, 2016
Hiya! I just wish to give an enormous thumbs up for the great data you have got here on this post. I might be coming again to your weblog for extra soon. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AkXBdg5qhQ [dog boarding dublin] - Oct 20, 2016
Just a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design and style. "Better by far you should forget and smile than that you should remember and be sad." by Christina Georgina Rossetti. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_X9dIRNl04 [dog grooming jobs dublin] - Oct 20, 2016
You are my aspiration, I own few blogs and very sporadically run out from to brand. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgwGNXLtk3s [dog groomers in tallaght] - Oct 20, 2016
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think. http://mindennapibetevo.hu/decoupage/ [csináld magad videók] - Oct 20, 2016
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I'm not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I'm thinking about setting up my own but I'm not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3pj64nDHmsKqpPl72nzAuw [(Prescott video marketing|Prescott AZ marketing channel}] - Oct 21, 2016
I believe you have mentioned some very interesting details , regards for the post. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3pj64nDHmsKqpPl72nzAuw [Prescott AZ marketing channel] - Oct 21, 2016
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I'm not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I'd post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Thanks http://fastpaydaycredit.com/affiliate-program/ [payday affiliate program] - Oct 21, 2016
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I'm very glad to see such fantastic information being shared freely out there. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irxGSO0xUoY [Diana Breister Ghosh Plastic Surgeon Reviews San Diego CA] - Oct 22, 2016
This is the right blog for anyone who wants to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You definitely put a new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Great stuff, just great! http://capricornmel.tumblr.com [hemp oil with cbd] - Oct 22, 2016
Heya! I'm at work surfing around your blog from my new apple iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the superb work! https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPqt2vToVTkGpnVA_1WHR-my2CyEGqj7O [youtube videos sell your house fast] - Oct 22, 2016
I will immediately grasp your rss as I can't in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognise in order that I could subscribe. Thanks. http://fastpaydaycredit.com/cash-advance-loans/ [cash advance loans with no bank account] - Oct 22, 2016
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything like this before. So nice to seek out anyone with some original ideas on this subject. realy thanks for starting this up. this website is one thing that's needed on the web, someone with a little bit originality. helpful job for bringing one thing new to the internet! https://sites.google.com/site/theranchatprescotthomesforsale/ [The Ranch at Prescott Homes for Sale] - Oct 22, 2016
Great remarkable issues here. I am very satisfied to see your article. Thanks so much and i'm having a look forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj5hIj2Vfik&noredirect=1 [Labouring Jobs Birmingham] - Oct 22, 2016
Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; many of us have created some nice procedures and we are looking to exchange methods with other folks, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested. http://www.prepagosbogota69.com [catalogo de prepagos en bogota] - Oct 22, 2016
I adore assembling useful info, this post has got me even more info! . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRSWG7p9wjA [Central Air winnipeg] - Oct 23, 2016
We absolutely love your blog and find most of your post's to be precisely what I'm looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content available for you? I wouldn't mind writing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome web log! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj5hIj2Vfik [Labouring Jobs Birmingham] - Oct 23, 2016
I will right away take hold of your rss as I can't find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you've any? Kindly let me understand in order that I could subscribe. Thanks. http://dog-kennels.wikidot.com/ [dog crates] - Oct 23, 2016
I got what you intend, thankyou for posting.Woh I am thankful to find this website through google. "Since the Exodus, freedom has always spoken with a Hebrew accent." by Heinrich Heine. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kcAR2GKoDU [youtube] - Oct 23, 2016
Only wanna comment on few general things, The website pattern is perfect, the articles is really good : D. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kcAR2GKoDU [best youtube video] - Oct 23, 2016
The following time I learn a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I mean, I know it was my option to read, but I actually thought youd have one thing attention-grabbing to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you possibly can fix for those who werent too busy looking for attention. http://www.waisttrainersldn.com/mens-waist-trainer/4592247121 [mens waist trainer] - Oct 24, 2016
I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTO5dG3i20A/ [click] - Oct 24, 2016
very good publish, i actually love this web site, carry on it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTO5dG3i20A [Marcella Zwolski] - Oct 24, 2016
I haven't checked in here for some time since I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend :) https://twitter.com/thebestgiftz [Follow Me] - Oct 24, 2016
I love your writing style truly enjoying this web site. https://goo.gl/vGHp3a [Ireland Restoration Services] - Oct 24, 2016
In the great pattern of things you'll secure a B+ for hard work. Where exactly you actually lost us was first on your specifics. You know, as the maxim goes, details make or break the argument.. And that could not be more accurate at this point. Having said that, permit me say to you exactly what did give good results. Your article (parts of it) can be extremely convincing and that is most likely the reason why I am making the effort to opine. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Next, even though I can certainly see a jumps in reason you make, I am definitely not convinced of exactly how you seem to unite your points which make your conclusion. For now I shall yield to your point but wish in the future you actually connect your facts better. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HfbWoS-ZAg [block paving driveway Birmingham UK] - Oct 24, 2016
Great website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I'd really like to be a part of community where I can get responses from other experienced people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Kudos! http://topcheapinsurance.com/cheap-auto-insurance-quotes.html [cheap AUTO insurance in ga] - Oct 25, 2016
You completed some good points there. I did a search on the subject and found mainly folks will have the same opinion with your blog. https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cloudmounter-mount-cloud-storage/id1130254674?mt=12 [ftp client mac os] - Oct 25, 2016
I believe you have remarked some very interesting points, thanks for the post. http://topcheapinsurance.com/cheap-home-insurance-quotes.html [cheap HOME insurance quotes] - Oct 25, 2016
Thanks for sharing superb informations. Your web site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and simply couldn't come across. What a perfect web site. http://www.shroudsounds.com [rap beats] - Oct 26, 2016
Good V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Nice task.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEhttRvNCj8 [recommended you read] - Oct 26, 2016
I view something truly interesting about your web blog so I bookmarked. http://topcheapinsurance.com/auto-insurance-quotes-comparison-by-state.html [auto insurance comparison chart] - Oct 27, 2016
I believe this internet site has very superb composed subject matter blog posts. http://ferme.euziere.info/wiki01/wakka.php?wiki=PrescottGunsmith [Prescott Gunsmith] - Oct 27, 2016
I was very pleased to seek out this net-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this glorious read!! I undoubtedly having fun with every little little bit of it and I've you bookmarked to take a look at new stuff you weblog post. http://topcheapinsurance.com/wells-fargo-insurance-quotes.html [WELLS FARGO quotes] - Oct 27, 2016
Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your site is very cool. I'm impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for more articles. You, my pal, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched everywhere and just couldn't come across. What an ideal website. http://ferme.euziere.info/wiki01/wakka.php?wiki=PrescottCountryClub [Prescott Country Club Homes for Sale] - Oct 28, 2016
After study a couple of of the weblog posts on your website now, and I actually like your approach of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website checklist and will probably be checking again soon. Pls take a look at my site as well and let me know what you think. http://www.allfulldownload.com/bitdefender-antivirus-plus-2013/ [free software download for windows 8] - Oct 29, 2016
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I'm shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it. http://www.gamebra.com/downloads/free-games-for-boys [Boys Games Free Download] - Oct 29, 2016
As I website possessor I believe the content material here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck. http://homeownersinsurancem.com/home-insurance-florida.html [homeowners insurance FLORIDA] - Oct 30, 2016
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was once totally right. This publish actually made my day. You cann't consider just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks! https://www.pinterest.com/homeowner01/ [progressive home insurance agent locator] - Oct 31, 2016
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful info specially the last part :) I care for such information much. I was looking for this particular info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck. http://onlineshareit.com/Entertainment/green-pastures-fish-oil-reviews/ [discover this] - Oct 31, 2016
fantastic issues altogether, you just gained a new reader. What may you recommend in regards to your publish that you made some days ago? Any certain? http://jc222.free.fr/wikini/wakka.php?wiki=PrescottMovingServices652 [Prescott Relocation and Moving Services] - Oct 31, 2016
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I'm kinda paranoid about losing everything I've worked hard on. Any suggestions? https://vue-forums.uit.tufts.edu/user/profile/363975.page [inexpensive HOME insurance] - Nov 01, 2016
I am not rattling superb with English but I find this real easygoing to interpret. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQQjsHmyNY4 [liposuction in Duluth Ga] - Nov 02, 2016
Hey very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I'll bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I'm happy to find a lot of useful information here in the post, we need work out more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7w-8BYKzFk [Lawrenceville Ga plastic surgeon] - Nov 02, 2016
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some fantastic details , I besides believe this s a very excellent website. http://kawaiherbata.sklep.pl/kategoria-produktu/herbaty-oolong/ [herbaty czarne] - Nov 04, 2016
It’s really a nice and useful piece of info. I’m happy that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing. http://mikrozoo.sklep.pl/produkt/versele-laga-nature-mini-hamster-pokarm-dla-chomika-400g/ [przysmak dla chomika] - Nov 04, 2016
obviously like your web-site but you have to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the truth then again I will certainly come back again. http://digitalizacjazdjec.pl/ [skanowanie zdjêæ] - Nov 04, 2016
Wonderful site. A lot of helpful information here. I¦m sending it to some pals ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks in your sweat! http://homeownersins.co.uk/ [home insurance ireland] - Nov 04, 2016
Please let me know if you're looking for a article author for your site. You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I'd really like to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Thank you! http://homeownersins.co.uk/car-and-home-insurance.html [car and home insurance companies] - Nov 05, 2016
Thank you, I've just been searching for information approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the best I've came upon so far. But, what concerning the bottom line? Are you certain about the supply? http://homeownersins.co.uk/landlord-insurance-quote.html [building insurance landlord] - Nov 06, 2016
I’d have to examine with you here. Which isn't one thing I often do! I take pleasure in reading a publish that may make people think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to remark! http://youtube.com/watch?v=KGUmZoHkjWU [נגריה בתל אביב] - Nov 07, 2016
C'est la convention alloSt [alloSt] - Nov 10, 2016
A powerful share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in actual fact purchased me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! However yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I really feel strongly about it and love studying more on this topic. If potential, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It's highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this weblog put up! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIP1ia9fXzc [air duct cleaning services] - Nov 11, 2016
Thanks for this article. I'd also like to express that it can often be hard when you find yourself in school and starting out to establish a long history of credit. There are many students who are simply trying to live and have a lengthy or good credit history is often a difficult point to have. free online fps shooter games http://rexuiz.top/ [online shoter game] - Nov 13, 2016
I like this weblog very much so much fantastic info . http://www.thepensite.co.uk [promotional pens] - Nov 13, 2016
Woh I enjoy your articles, saved to fav! . http://www.allfulldownload.com [free download for android] - Nov 14, 2016
I truly treasure your work, Great post. http://www.downloaddescargar.com/chat-citas-amistad-amigos-para-android/ [juegos descargar para windows 8] - Nov 14, 2016
I don’t even understand how I finished up here, but I believed this submit was good. I do not recognize who you're but certainly you're going to a famous blogger if you are not already ;) Cheers! http://www.getpersonalizedjewelry.com/personalized-bracelets.html [personalized heart bracelet] - Nov 15, 2016
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing! https://www.thestudentroom.co.uk/member.php?u=2916676 [really cheap auto insurance] - Nov 17, 2016
I like this web site because so much utile material on here : D. http://theclassical.org/articles/sneaking-into-argentina#comment-333560 [auto insurance free quotes] - Nov 18, 2016
Hello. impressive job. I did not anticipate this. This is a great story. Thanks! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiFoaUXxUoc [reverse mortgage lender california] - Nov 18, 2016
I believe you have remarked some very interesting details, regards for the post. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMiaR6EFDGs [abogados accidentes de auto] - Nov 19, 2016
I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I’ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend :) https://getsatisfaction.com/people/shelby3/ [esurance ratings] - Nov 19, 2016
This design is spectacular! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost...HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPk-D_3Cl0E [reverse mortgage companies california] - Nov 20, 2016
hГ¶rte solchen nicht shooters game http://rexuiz.top/ [online fps shooter game] - Nov 21, 2016
I’m no longer certain where you're getting your info, but great topic. I must spend some time studying much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful info I used to be in search of this info for my mission. https://www.codecademy.com/athenstravel [athens oh cab] - Nov 21, 2016
As I website owner I believe the subject material here is real excellent, regards for your efforts. http://www.freepcdownload.net/pc-games/games-for-boys/ [games for boys download] - Nov 22, 2016
I am often to blogging and i really appreciate your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information. http://www.quitsmokingin.com [stop smoking] - Nov 22, 2016
I've been surfing online greater than three hours as of late, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It?¦s lovely value enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the web will likely be much more useful than ever before. http://www.freepcdownload.net/pc-games/war-games/ [war games free download] - Nov 22, 2016
Thank you for another fantastic post. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I'm on the look for such information. http://www.betonimprimesysteme.fr/ [beton imprime] - Nov 23, 2016
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing. http://www.greenhomes.pk [house for sale in islamabad] - Nov 23, 2016
I want assembling utile information , this post has got me even more info! . http://homeownersinsurancem.com/quotes-by-zip-code/life-insurance-quotes.html [group term life insurance] - Nov 24, 2016
I likewise conceive thus, perfectly pent post! . http://www.fastliceremoval.com/about-fast-lice-removal/ [dog lice removal] - Nov 25, 2016
Of course, what a magnificent blog and instructive posts, I definitely will bookmark your site.All the Best! http://videoseohero.soup.io/ [wix seo hero] - Nov 25, 2016
Magnificent web site. Plenty of useful information here. I’m sending it to some friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your effort! https://issuu.com/videoseohero [seo] - Nov 25, 2016
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun. http://www.cochinwebhosting.com [web windows hosting] - Nov 27, 2016
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Many thanks! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3-uYc9zt9E [abogados de accidentes de carro en dallas] - Nov 27, 2016
you have a great blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog? www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIcZsDDVqHg [web design branford ct] - Nov 27, 2016
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 25 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBOzV6cQbi8 [24 hour lawyer pennsylvania] - Nov 27, 2016
Genial, ahora por parecer un enfermo macabro eres más famoso de lo normal. Mucha gente tiene que seguir tu ejemplo. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FOE507E9f8 [consultant] - Nov 27, 2016
You are my inspiration , I have few blogs and often run out from to post . http://www.freeandroiddownload.net/android-games/mortal-kombat-x-2.html [mortal kombat x apk download] - Nov 27, 2016
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this outstanding blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQc9pbcSAQQ [mesothelioma lawyer in michigan] - Nov 28, 2016
Thank you for sharing with us, I think this website genuinely stands out : D. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz8mLNBIU5E [https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Rz8mLNBIU5E] - Nov 28, 2016
F*ckin’ remarkable issues here. I am very satisfied to see your article. Thank you a lot and i'm taking a look ahead to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail? http://www.topix.com/forum/county/montgomery-tx/TR87J93QH9EBJPPS0 [Check] - Nov 28, 2016
Woah! I'm really enjoying the template/theme of this site. It's simple, yet effective. A lot of times it's difficult toget that "perfect balance" between user friendliness and visual appearance. I must say you've done a superb job with this.Also, the blog loads very quick for me on Chrome.Exceptional Blog! https://www.facebook.com/HopperStock/posts/707311516088802 [cheap storage techniques] - Nov 29, 2016
whoah this blog is fantastic i really like studying your articles. Keep up the good work! You realize, a lot of individuals are hunting around for this information, you could aid them greatly. http://www.topix.com/forum/county/white-ar/TTEUDPQ22J5Q6FRR0 [3M Background Check] - Nov 29, 2016
Very great information can be found on site . “An executive is a person who always decides sometimes he decides correctly, but he always decides.” by John H. Patterson. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=EnU4-JmXu1U [sell my house FAST AR] - Nov 29, 2016
Thank you for sharing with us, I conceive this website truly stands out : D. http://www.topix.com/forum/county/lebanon-pa/T5GGDCJ30DLAKUVHA [Background] - Nov 29, 2016
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vkgQE-iyR4 [best dallas seo] - Nov 29, 2016
Wonderful work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the net. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =) http://www.avoidconstipation.com/enema-for-constipation-relief/ [treating constipation in the elderly] - Nov 29, 2016
Confirmo. Y con esto me he encontrado. fps games for free http://rexuiz.top/ [best free fps game] - Nov 29, 2016
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this website. Thanks , I’ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site? http://www.alphabetondesactive.com/ [beton desactive] - Nov 30, 2016
I like the valuable information you supply in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check once more here frequently. I'm rather sure I will be informed lots of new stuff right right here! Best of luck for the next! http://www.embassyspringsbangalore.ind.in/ [Embassy Springs Plots] - Dec 01, 2016
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it grow over time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_MnCDmzzwZg [abogado de accidentes de auto en houston tx] - Dec 01, 2016
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVJzYxu_UKM [abogado de accidentes en brooklyn] - Dec 01, 2016
Does your website have a contact page? I'm having problems locating it but, I'd like to shoot you an email. I've got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsowY4ST5N4 [click here] - Dec 01, 2016
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwOjuo-MLA4 [abogado de accidente Atlanta] - Dec 01, 2016
DZ https://www.consumeraffairs.com/dating_services/great_expectations.html [john meriggi] - Dec 01, 2016
I truly appreciate this post. I?¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again https://www.youtube.com/embed/JSOwm43tMJk [video seo experts baltimore] - Dec 02, 2016
Wow! Thank you! I permanently needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I implement a portion of your post to my site? https://teespring.com/stores/funny-christmas-sweater [Womens Ugly Christmas Sweater] - Dec 02, 2016
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing. http://www.tchad24.com/2015/01/20/le-debat-de-f24-sur-boko-haram/ [see this page] - Dec 03, 2016
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and come with approximately all significant infos. I would like to see extra posts like this . http://www.how-to-program-in-java.com [click here] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working online! Click the link. http://sxlz.llik.info/ [make money from home as a teenager] - Dec 04, 2016
Make money working online! Click the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9vkgQE-iyR4 [dallas video seo] - Dec 04, 2016
Make money working online! Click the link. https://www.youtube.com/embed/YNxoyXHzUdE [click this] - Dec 05, 2016
je FГ©licite, cette trГЁs bonne idГ©e faut tout juste Г  propos [first person war games] - Dec 06, 2016
To be honest, at this point I actually didn’t have much more weight that Ineeded to lose (or so I thought). https://www.upwork.com/o/profiles/users/_~015f0898a28c91c1fb [UPWORK SEO] - Dec 06, 2016
Whats up very cool web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Superb .. I'll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally…I am satisfied to search out a lot of useful information here within the put up, we'd like develop extra strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . . https://goo.gl/UwVLHM [DC Plumber] - Dec 07, 2016
As I website possessor I believe the content material here is rattling fantastic , appreciate it for your efforts. You should keep it up forever! Good Luck. https://medium.com/@decorsnob/how-to-hang-sliding-glass-door-blinds-ab5fd4167886 [window treatments for sliding glass doors] - Dec 07, 2016
Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =) http://www.folkd/tag/spartagen+xt [spartagen xt review] - Dec 08, 2016
A large percentage of of the things you state happens to be astonishingly legitimate and it makes me wonder the reason why I had not looked at this with this light before. This piece really did switch the light on for me as far as this particular topic goes. Nevertheless at this time there is actually one issue I am not too comfortable with and while I attempt to reconcile that with the actual central theme of the position, let me observe exactly what the rest of the subscribers have to point out.Well done. http://www.sancb.org.za/article/four-blind-boys-killed-school-fire#comment-50236 [home state farm] - Dec 08, 2016
fantastic points altogether, you simply received a brand new reader. What might you recommend in regards to your put up that you just made some days in the past? Any certain? http://syndicator.myimplace [com/spartagen-xt-youtube/] - Dec 08, 2016
Howdy! Quick question that's completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing from my iphone. I'm trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Many thanks! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iioIiXNb9kk [Downtown Mississauga] - Dec 09, 2016
I loved up to you'll receive carried out proper here. The cartoon is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you want be delivering the following. ill no doubt come further before again as precisely the similar nearly very frequently within case you shield this hike. http://www.windowspcdownload.com/category/games/roleplaying [roleplaying games for windows 7] - Dec 09, 2016
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thanks https://www.evernote.com/shard/s341/sh/1fa6f4a3-0e6e-443e-aee1-16d9cebe3fbb/e6b25d9eb3a4ed4063c5d15a13cc643c [DRIVING SCHOOLS] - Dec 11, 2016
When I initially commented I clicked the "Notify me when new comments are added" checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Thank you! http://www.salmonsafe.org/blog/chefs-wineries-and-solv-promote-salmon-safe-month [greece vacation spots] - Dec 11, 2016
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mpdQnmjOxk [reverse mortgage loan limits] - Dec 12, 2016
There is evidently a lot to identify about this. I feel you made certain nice points in features also. http://www.buy-facebooklikes.com [buy youtube views usa] - Dec 12, 2016
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing. https://www.pinterest.com/indianapolissin/ [our social page] - Dec 12, 2016
Well I truly liked studying it. This tip provided by you is very helpful for correct planning. https://youtu.be/ieywUi8yGLo [accidente en houston texas 2016] - Dec 13, 2016
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Thanks a lot! https://youtu.be/ieywUi8yGLo [abogado de accidentes de auto] - Dec 14, 2016
Thank you, I have recently been looking for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I've found out so far. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain concerning the supply? https://secure.webmast.co.uk/amp/dev/content/why-one-credit-score-aint-enough [free credit reports from all 3 bureaus] - Dec 14, 2016
El tipo de calentador que mejor se ajuste a sus necesidades, se lo instalara con todas las garantias del servicio tecnico https://youtu.be/64CRiE8TlSs [reverse commissions bonuses] - Dec 14, 2016
whoah this weblog is fantastic i like reading your posts. Keep up the good paintings! You recognize, a lot of individuals are hunting round for this info, you could help them greatly. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdbiX358lNrZfjjqvW6hylQ [reverse commissions program] - Dec 15, 2016
Just desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity in your post is simply excellent and i can assume you're an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work. http://www.citizenside.com/en/photos/entertainment/2015-06-02/114354/pakistan-a-glimpse-into-karachi-s-evolving.html#f=0/1246576 [online life insurance quotes comparison] - Dec 15, 2016
I've been surfing online greater than three hours nowadays, yet I never found any fascinating article like yours. It's pretty value enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the web might be a lot more helpful than ever before. "Baseball is 90 percent mental. The other half is physical." by Lawrence Peter Berra. http://hamptonbayceilingfanslighting.com [hamptonbayceilingfanslighting.com] - Dec 16, 2016
What¦s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I'm hoping to contribute & help other customers like its helped me. Good job. http://subwaysurfersgame.net [subwaysurfersgame] - Dec 16, 2016
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the topic and found most guys will approve with your website. http://people-industry.com [best work from home jobs online] - Dec 16, 2016
Hi, Neat post. There's a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would check this… IE still is the market leader and a good portion of people will miss your excellent writing because of this problem. http://www.memuemulator.com [emulators for android] - Dec 17, 2016
I was suggested this web site through my cousin. I'm now not sure whether this submit is written via him as nobody else recognise such targeted approximately my problem. You're amazing! Thank you! http://motupatlu-games.in [motupatlu] - Dec 18, 2016
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also. http://www.andyemulator.com [Andy OS] - Dec 19, 2016
Good post. I be taught something more difficult on totally different blogs everyday. It would at all times be stimulating to read content from other writers and observe just a little one thing from their store. I’d desire to make use of some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a link in your net blog. Thanks for sharing. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldNT3V19JdE [http://youtube.com/embed/ldNT3V19JdE] - Dec 19, 2016
Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I'm not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I'm thinking about making my own but I'm not sure where to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Many thanks http://www.golfingholidayspain.org/ [golfing holidays spain] - Dec 19, 2016
What i do not realize is in fact how you're not actually a lot more neatly-favored than you might be right now. You're very intelligent. You realize thus considerably on the subject of this topic, made me in my view believe it from so many various angles. Its like women and men aren't fascinated until it's one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. All the time deal with it up! http://www.business.com/business-opportunities/things-to-consider-before-presenting-your-idea-to-investors/ [ideas inventions] - Dec 21, 2016
I genuinely enjoy examining on this website, it holds fantastic blog posts. "The living is a species of the dead and not a very attractive one." by Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche. http://www.bookcrossing.com/mybookshelf/kuznianak/ [http://www.bookcrossing.com/mybookshelf/kuznianak/] - Dec 21, 2016
Attractive portion of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your weblog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing in your augment and even I fulfillment you access constantly quickly. http://100bestwhatsappstatus.com [bestwhatsappstatus] - Dec 23, 2016
I like this post, enjoyed this one thanks for putting up. "The reward for conformity was that everyone liked you except yourself." by Rita Mae Brown. http://watch-movies-online.website/movies/10-suicide-squad [watch suicide squad 2016 online] - Dec 24, 2016
Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog stand out. Please let me know where you got your design. Many thanks http://homeownersins.co.uk/landlord-insurance-quote.html [landlord house insurance quote] - Dec 27, 2016
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS