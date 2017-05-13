Income Tax Filing 2017-18: List of various ITR forms and which return form to use

Here are the list of various ITR forms explaining who can use the return form.

A crisp income tax returns (ITR) form for salaried individuals has been introduced, doing away with some columns to simplify the filing of returns.

ITR 1-SAHAJ, 2 and 2A can be used by individual or Hindu Undivided Families whose income does not include income from business. ITR 4S – SUGAM can be used by an individual or HUF whose income includes business income assessable on presumptive basis.

ITR-1 SAHAJ

This Return Form is to be used by an individual whose total income for the assessment year 2017-18 includes:-

(a) Income from Salary/ Pension; or

(b) Income from One House Property (excluding cases where loss is brought forward from previous years); or

(c) Income from Other Sources (excluding winning from lottery and income from Race Horses, Income taxable under section 115BBDA or Income of the nature referred to in section 115BBE)

However, further, in a case where the income of another person like spouse, minor child, etc. is to be clubbed with the income of the assessee, this Return Form can be used only if the income being clubbed falls into the above income categories.

FORM ITR-2

This Return Form is to be used by an individual or an Hindu Undivided Family who is not eligible to file Sahaj ITR-1 and whoseincome chargeable to income-tax under the head “Profits or gains of business or profession” is in the nature of interest, salary, bonus, commission or remuneration, by whatever name called, due to, or received by him from a partnership firm.

FORM ITR-3

This Return Form is to be used by an individual or a Hindu Undivided Family who is carrying out a proprietary business or profession.

ITR-4 SUGAM

This Return Form is to be used by an individual/ HUF/ Partnership Firm whose total income for the assessment year 2017-18 includes:-

(a) Business income where such income is computed in accordance with special provisions referred to in sections 44AD and 44AE of the Act for computation of business income; or

(b) Income from Profession where such income is computed in accordance with special provisions referred to in sections 44ADA; or

(c) Salary/ Pension; or

(d) Income from One House Property (excluding cases where loss is brought forward from previous years); or

(e) Income from Other Sources (excluding Winning from Lottery and Income from Race Horses).

Note 1: The income computed shall be presumed to have been computed after giving full effect to every loss, allowance, depreciation or deduction under the Income-tax Act.

Note 2: Further, in a case where the income of another person like spouse, minor child, etc. is to be clubbed with the income of the assessee, this Return Form can be used only if the income being clubbed falls into the above income categories.

FORM ITR-5

This Form can be used by a person being a firm, LLPs, AOP, BOI, artificial juridical person referred to in section 2(31)(vii), persons referred to in section 160(1)(iii) or (iv), cooperative society, registered societies and local authority. However, a person who is required to file the return of income under section 139(4A) or 139(4B) or 139(4C) or 139(4D) or 139(4F) shall not use this form.

FORM ITR-6

This Form can be used by a company, other than a company claiming exemption under section 11.

Form ITR-7

This Form can be used by persons including companies who are required to furnish return under section 139(4A) or section 139(4B) or section 139(4C) or section 139(4D) or section 139(4E)or section 139(4F).