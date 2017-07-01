India on the Threshold of a New Tax Regime – GST

Kochi, Kerala, India

GST is yet again a great technological & digital marvel of India after Bhim, Aadhaar, UPI, IMPS etc.

“This is going to have an impact on every citizen some way or other, the way we do business, the way we pay taxes etc. The movement of goods between States will become seamless without hassles and struggles at check post,” as shared by Mr. V George Antony, MD, UAE Exchange India.

GST is a huge interconnected network of tax management system connecting the whole country. Even the last mile merchant who sells to end customer, will all come into the tax system.

In the years to come, tax collection of the country will multiply for sure. This is a great innovation by the Government in its march to become a Super Power. The Facebook live of Mr. V George Antony on GST is shared in the below link: https://www.facebook.com/UAEExchangeIndia/videos/1734256176601822/